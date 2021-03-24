Genshin Impact leakers have revealed yet another sneak peek from the upcoming version 1.5 of the game. This time the leak included more than just ability showcases and character models.

The Hydro Abyss Herald, who is supposed to be the new boss enemy in the current version 1.4, is yet to be introduced into the quests. However, leaked gameplay featuring Diluc and The Herald's fight has surfaced online already.

Genshin Impact: Leaked gameplay shows Diluc vs. Hydro Abyss Herald boss fight

The leaked clip featuring Diluc and The Herald's fight was uploaded to YouTube by Genshin Leaks.

In the 93 seconds-long clip, the Abyss creature can be seen performing its unique Hydro elemental strikes. This same ability was revealed earlier in another clip, including another Abyss member named The Electro Abyss Lector.

The leak also provides a sneak peek at the upcoming domain where the fight will take place. Along with the Hydro elemental attacks, the Herald can also be seen performing his signature combat move, which allows him to hit opponents mid-air while he is spinning really fast.

The fight didn't reveal much information from the player's side as Diluc was only seen performing his usual Elemental Skill and Burst. Even the damage taken by Diluc after getting hit by the Herald's signature combat move is not visible as his HP bar remains hidden throughout the fight.

Earlier leaks about the Abyss Creatures' abilities

Earlier, another 39 seconds long leaked footage had revealed the Hydro Abyss Herald and Electro Abyss Lector's unique hovering and teleporting abilities.

The Electro Abyss Lector's unique ability allows him to summon lightning strikes and throw Electro orbs at the opponent. Like the Herald, it can hover slightly above the ground to gain faster movement speed and control over a large area.

According to rumors, if players get hit by the Lector or Herald's abilities, their energy regeneration rate is reduced drastically. Although there has been no such leaked or official statement backing these rumors, it'd be an interesting boss fight experience if they turn out to be true.

