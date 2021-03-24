Genshin Impact 1.5 leak shows furnishings for Housing System, realm currency, and more items

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks have revealed that the upcoming version will be introducing the Housing System. Although its purpose and function are not clear, another set of leaks have shown the items involved in the Housing System.

The leaks include multiple items that players can use to craft furnishings. Also, they tease some decorative and functioning objects that may make the Housing System interactive and not just a dummy shelter.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leak shows furnishings for Housing System, realm currency, and more

The leaks come from Twitter user AE Entropy, well known in the community for leaks and updates regarding Genshin Impact. According to the leaks, there will be four new materials used to craft wooden furnishings.

The resources for furnishing materials seem to just be wooden logs of different varieties and 1-star rarity. However, the furnishing materials are of varying rarity, which may cost different amounts of currency to build.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leak shows Housing system, interior, pets, furniture, and decorations

Wood translations came from this selection of craftable furnishings from an unknown source, they could be wrong in places. Visiting other player's realms is certainly on the docket as well and will seemingly be important in buying from the travelling salesman. pic.twitter.com/uXZ7csCSH0 — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 23, 2021

The realm currency seems to be less premium in Genshin Impact, used to purchase various items and new locations required for the Housing System.

Players can also use realm currency to buy blueprints at the Realm Depot and from the "Teapot Traveling Salesman," who will frequently visit them.

Advertisement

Realm Currency can be used to purchase various items, new locations, and blueprints at the Realm Depot and from the Teapot Traveling Salesman who will visit your and your friends' abodes at various times. Groups of furnishings can be deployed as a set as shown. pic.twitter.com/Z2W4WjgamE — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 23, 2021

As shown in the above-attached tweet, a combination of different furnishings can be placed inside the house to complete the decorations.

Also read: Genshin Impact redeem codes: Latest redeem codes to get free Primogems in March 2021

From the leaks, it is tough to conclude the Housing System's actual purpose, apart from hanging out with friends. Although it won't contribute anything to the storyline, it can bring a lot of non-repetitive content to the late game.

Ultimately, the Housing System will introduce more content to the end game players. Gamers who often finish the quests, exploration, and storylines quickly can have some playable content in the Housing System in Genshin Impact v1.5.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leak reveals Eula's Japanese and English voice actors