Genshin Impact Redeem codes: Latest Redeem codes to get free Primogems in March 2021

Genshin Impact often provides Redeem codes that reward free Primogems, Mora, etc. The game has now released a new Redeem code on March 23, 2021, which rewards 60 Primogems to players.

The Redeem code will only be available for a limited time and can be redeemed by players across all the servers. Genshin Impact has released the latest code to thank the userbase for crossing 20,000 participants in the new community photography event in Genshin Impact.

Latest Genshin Impact Redeem codes to get free Primogems in March 2021

Genshin Impact has released a new Redeem code on March 23, 2021, for its worldwide users. The latest code rewards 60 Primogems, whereas the codes released earlier on March 19 and 20 reward 30 and 60 Primogems, respectively.

The Latest Redeem code rewards 60 Primogems in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is hosting a Community Photography event on Facebook, and the event has over 20,000 participants now. Players are supposed to click in-game snapshots of the Windblume Festival and share with appropriate hashtags to participate in the event.

The latest Redeem codes for March 2021 are:

TT7BVJNPL249 - 60 Primogems (Latest) SBNBUK67M37Z - 30 Primogems GS6ACJ775KNV - 60 Primogems

How to Redeem the latest codes in Genshin Impact in March 2021?

Players need to launch their Genshin Impact client on Mobile or PC first. After the game is launched, players need to click on the "Paimon" icon on the screen's top-left corner and open the settings menu. In the Paimon menu, players need to navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem code. Players need to click on the "Redeem Now" option to open the code redemption window. Players have to enter the codes in the text box and click on the "Exchange" button in this stage. The code will be redeemed successfully, and the 60 Primogemswill be sent to the player's in-game mail. Players can now use the "Claim all" option in their mail to transfer the Primogems and other rewards to their inventory.

Redeem code redemption window

Successful code redemption confirmation

Primogems rewards will be sent to the in-game mail

Players must remember that the codes can only be redeemed once and may expire anytime if not redeemed in time. Although miHoYo releases server-specific codes at times, the latest code is not restricted to any servers or regions. Players are advised to redeem the codes as soon as possible to avoid any regrets in the future.

