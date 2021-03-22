Genshin Impact 1.4 Photo event: How to participate in the Windblume Snapshots event and earn free primogems

After previously being teased on the Genshin Impact 1.4 preview, the Windblume Snapshots event has finally started. Players can use the hashtags #GenshinImpact #WindblumeSnapshots to participate in the contest and stand a chance to win Primogems.

In this Genshin Impact event, players need to share pictures of their activities in the Windblume Festival. These acts can be playing mini-games or simply enjoying the view with their favorite characters.

Genshin Impact 1.4 Photo event: How to participate in the Windblume Snapshots event

The Windblume Festival in Mondstadt

This event's procedure is much simpler than the other two ongoing contests, Guide Contest and TikTok event.

Here is how players can participate:

They can use the in-game photo system and take a picture with the theme "Windblume Snapshots." Gamers have to place the photo within the official photo frame, then post their submission on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the hashtags #GenshinImpact #WindblumeSnapshots.

They can find the link for the official photo frame here.

Genshin Impact 1.4 Photo event: Windblume Snapshots event rewards

Players who properly submit their submissions will have the chance to win one of the following prizes:

300 Primogems (100 Winners) Official Mondstadt Character Merchandise Set (30 Winners)

The winners are selected randomly, and upon reaching 20,000 participants, all players will receive 60 Primogems. This event is also limited to players in Europe, America, Asia, and TW/HK/MO servers.

Genshin Impact 1.4 Photo event: Windblume Snapshots event timeline

Travelers, welcome to Mondstadt during the Windblume Festival!



Let's celebrate the freedom and joy of the festival together!



The Community Photo Event "Windblume Snapshots" is about to begin!



The submission period starts on March 22nd, 12:00 pm (UTC+8), and ends on March 29th at 11:59 am.

The results will be announced on April 7th, midnight, and the rewards will be distributed from April 12th. Players should keep in mind that some delays may happen upon physical prize distribution due to the ongoing pandemic.

Genshin Impact 1.4 Photo event: Windblume Snapshots rules and requirements

Players have to be Adventure Rank 10 or higher to participate. Submission must follow the social platforms' terms of use. Players can submit multiple submissions as long as they follow the instructions. There is no restriction on the number of submissions. Players are allowed to use the photo processing app for stylistic purposes. There is no limitation to the photo style or content. The copyright of the posted works will belong to the creators. Players are not allowed to plagiarize other people's works.

This is a chance for players to show off their photo-taking skills and showcase their work for the opportunity to win Primogems and some official merchandise.