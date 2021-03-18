Genshin Impact 1.4 Update TikTok event: Timeline, rewards, and more revealed

The Genshin Impact 1.4 update has previously teased a TikTok event in their 1.4 update preview. The details have now been officially announced.

Apart from the guide contest advertised yesterday, the Genshin Impact 1.4 update will host a TikTok event, where players can make short videos to participate.

Genshin Impact 1.4 update TikTok event: Event reward

Travelers!



With the Windblume Festival approaching, the TikTok short video event is also about to kick off! Send us your original short clips for a chance to obtain great cash prizes and Genshin Impact merchandise!



View details here >>>https://t.co/z2ElUirFa5#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ZVZQ10lIud — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 18, 2021

Unlike the previous contests, the TikTok event will have a weekly prize along with the main prize. The main prizes are:

Gold Prize: $400 Silver Prize: $300 Bronze Prize: $200 Runners-Up Prize: $100

With the weekly prizes being random, the Genshin Impact Character acrylic stands.

Genshin Impact 1.4 update TikTok event: How to participate

To participate in this event, players need to make a video with the theme of "Windblume Festival", with the maximum duration being 45 seconds.

After uploading the work on TikTok, mention @teyvatcurator with the hashtags #GenshinImpact and #Genshinshorts.

Genshin Impact 1.4 update TikTok event: Event timeline

The submission time for this event will start on March 18th, and end on April 7th, 11:59 pm (UTC+8).

The weekly selections will be made on March 26th, April 2nd, and April 9th, with the final judgment announced on April 8th until April 21st.

The winner will be declared between April 22nd and April 28th.

Genshin Impact 1.4 update TikTok event: Rules and requirements

Players who are interested in joining this TikTok event need to keep these rules in mind:

A maximum of five works can be submitted per the TikTok account. Players can win multiple prizes for different works. Players need to ensure their private message feature is properly working to be contacted about their prizes. If players won a prize that requires shipping, players would be responsible for the additional charges. Players can win the main prize and weekly prize for the same video. Players must submit original, non-plagiarized work that's relevant to the Windblume Festival. It must also comply with the platform's content policy, and not include advertisement.

The Genshin Impact TikTok event promises really nice prizes. Players are encouraged to get creative at this event and bring the Windblume Festival to life with their short videos.