Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Invitation of Windblume guide contest - Win Primogems for writing guides in the forum

Genshin Impact 1.4 update was released on March 17th, and miHoYo has prepared many events for players to enjoy.

However, an unexpected announcement was released along with the Genshin Impact 1.4 update, where players are encouraged to make guides for a guide contest.

Genshin Impact 1.4 update guide contest: Event reward

V1.4 Invitation of Windblume has been released! Time to enjoy the Windblume Festival! The Guide Contest has also started. Travelers contributing outstanding guides will receive abundant rewards!



The Genshin Impact 1.4 update guide contest will come with a lot of Primogems as a reward. The rewards are split into three tiers. The following are the prizes that players can win:

Gold Prize: 6000 Primogems + Reward worth $100

Silver Prize: 2000 Primogems + Reward worth $40

Bronze Prize: 1000 Primogems + Reward worth $25

Genshin Impact 1.4 update guide contest: How to participate

HoYoLab level

Players who wish to enter the guide contest must first be registered on HoYoLab and reach level 2 on the forum. Afterwards, players can follow these steps:

Players must post the guides on the correct section #Guides & Walkthroughs, and include "[V1.4 Guide]" in the title. Players are more likely to win if their guides are relevant to the Genshin Impact 1.4 Update. Players must include their in-game UID at the beginning of their guide.

Genshin Impact 1.4 update guide contest: Event timeline

The guide contest will last for more than five weeks, giving players a great chance to create a high-quality guide.

The Contribution Period will start from March 17th, 12:00 pm (UTC+8), and end on April 25th, 11:59 pm (UTC+8).

Once it ends, the official operations team in charge of the evaluation will rate the eligible work based on quality. The evaluation period will start on April 26th and end on May 11th. Results will be announced after May 12th.

Genshin Impact 1.4 update guide contest: Rules and requirements

Choosing #Guides & Walkthroughs on the HoYoLab

Primogem rewards are certainly a good incentive to get players to start writing guides. If one is interested in making their own guide, they need to remember the following:

Submitted guides must be useful for the community. Players have to include a minimum of five pictures in every guide. The guide must have a title that fits its content. Players have to ensure there are no factual errors. Players are allowed to include GIFs or videos, and it will also improve the players' rating. If players add a video in their guide that's more than three minutes long, they are no longer required to attach pictures. In the video, include "This contributes to the Guide Contest of HoYoLAB. Post link:..." in the intro. Players are allowed to contribute more than one guide. Keep in mind that every UID can only receive one reward. Players must not plagiarize. If plagiarism is found, the submitted guide will be deleted immediately. Such players will be permanently banned from future events. Moreover, players are also forbidden from using already published fan art. Players must comply with the forum community rules.

Those who are confident in making high-quality guides are highly encouraged to participate in the contest for a chance to win a bunch of prizes.