"A Sea of Lights" fan art event in Genshin Impact: Winners and rewards revealed

On January 27th, Genshin Impact revealed a fan art event for the 1.3 Version, taking the lantern rite's "A Sea of Lights" as the focus theme.

The artists were required to mention their inspiration along with the time taken to finish their work. Here's a look at the winners and rewards from this Genshin Impact event.

"A Sea of Lights" fan art event in Genshin Impact

The submission period lasted seven days, from February 18th to February 24th. All submissions are required to be posted on Hoyolab, the official Genshin Impact forum.

"A Sea of Lights" fan art event in Genshin Impact: Contest rewards

These are the rewards offered from this Genshin Impact fan art event:

1. Gold Prize

Primogems ×10,000, Adobe All Apps (one-year subscription)

2. Silver Prize

Primogems ×5000, Adobe Photoshop (one-year subscription)

3. Bronze Prize

Primogems ×3000, CLIP STUDIO PAINT EX (one-year subscription)

4. Runners-Up Prize

Primogems ×1000, CLIP STUDIO PAINT PRO (one-year subscription)

5. Commended Prize

Primogems ×1000

These rewards brought a flood into the forum, lighting up the platform with beautiful work of arts.

"A Sea of Lights" fan art event in Genshin Impact: Winners revealed

Dear Travelers:



The 'A Sea of Lights' Fan Art event has now successfully concluded, thanks to everyone for contributing their amazing works of art!



Click the link to view the winning works >>>https://t.co/P0zygDCbMF#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/q6F9eQfiVl — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 12, 2021

On March 12th, the Genshin Impact official account finally announced the winners of the fan art event. Here are some of the amazing works that won the prizes, along with the inspiration for their work:

Gold prize

Glittering Wishes by csyday

This piece is inspired by the glittering lights of the lantern rite, starring lanterns, starry night, and Geo Crystalfly for some glitter effect.

Night in Liyue by Oyakorodesu

This piece is made with the hope that the Travelers will be reunited one day.

"This is a lantern containing all my well wishes and feelings to you. I hope, wherever you are, it will reach you.."

I died a few times over this but it's finally done! Entry for #GenshinImpact #LanternRite contest thingy. pic.twitter.com/NiBCK0wxRf — Tooaya (@tooaya) February 23, 2021

Wish brought to you by Tooaya

This piece is inspired by the characters the traveler has encountered as a memoir, and the lantern she's releasing would carry all the memories to her twin.

Silver prize

Dinner Together by yeurei

This piece is inspired by the reunion dinners that happen during Lunar New Year celebrations and the landscape of lanterns in the official trailer.

Duty by ZhaoP

This piece is meant to infer part of the Yaksha's humanity based on Pervases' demeanor from Xiao's story quest.

Fortitude and Forgiveness by fournime

This one is inspired by the story trailer depicting the Yakshas and the idea of guiding fallen heroes back home with the lantern rite.

Bronze prize

Amongst the Sea by PoppyMinty

This submission takes a more literal approach to "Sea of Lights" by drawing glowing fishes around Xiao and Venti.

If players are interested to see the full list of the "Sea of Lights" fan art event, they can head to the official announcement here.