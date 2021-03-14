Genshin Impact F2P Primogems guide: How to get over 10000 Primogems after 1.4 Update

Genshin Impact 1.4 Update will bring two of the most anticipated 5-star characters. Many players might be wondering how to get Primogems for the character banner as F2P. In this case, they should know that version 1.4 of Genshin Impact will grant over 10000 Primogems to the F2P players.

There are a lot of promised Primogems in the Genshin Impact 1.4 Update. In this article, some estimation will be provided to help F2P players gauge how many Primogems they can stack up.

How to get 10000 Primogems in Genshin Impact version 1.4: F2P Primogems guide

For F2P players, farming Primogems is a necessity to be able to wish for their desired characters. Here is a summary of all the sources players can obtain Primogems from in Genshin Impact Version 1.4:

1. Maintenance Primogems = 300 Primogems

2. Daily Commissions = 2520 Primogems

3. Archon Quest = 180 Primogems

4. New Achievements = 150 Primogems

5. Test Run = 40 Primogems

6. Spiral Abyss = 1800 Primogems

7. Windblume Festival = 1000 Primogems

8. Hangout Event = 240 Primogems

9. Endora's Education = 300 Primogems

10. Hoyolab Daily Check-in = 60 Primogems

11. 1.5 Update Livestream = 300 Primogems

12. Seize the Day (7-days login event) = 300 Primogems

13. Contending Tides = 420 Primogems

14. 5 Acquainted Fates (F2P Battlepass) = 800 Primogems

15. April's Stardust Exchange = 1600 Primogems.

If all of the estimates are correct, players can obtain 10010 Primogems totally in the Genshin Impact 1.4 Update.

How to get 10000 Primogems in Genshin Impact version 1.4: Details of every source

Similar to previous versions, the Genshin Impact 1.4 Update is estimated to run for 42 days (six weeks). Over the course of these 42 days, here are the various ways for F2P players to earn primogems:

1. Maintenance Primogems

Dear Travelers,

Below are the details of the Version 1.3 "All That Glitters" update and the update compensation.



1. Maintenance Compensation: Primogems ×300



2. Issue Fix Compensation: Primogems ×300



View details here >>>https://t.co/PQvW5hZeMg#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ngDNxpUD2J — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 3, 2021

Assuming the compensation is the same as previous versions, players will be given 300 Primogems after the maintenance is over, with 60 extra Primogems for every hour exceeding the estimated time.

2. Daily Commissions

Genshin Impact Commissions

Earning 60 Primogems from doing four commissions daily and talking to Katheryne afterward, players can stack up 2520 Primogems in total.

3. Archon Quest

Archon Quest (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 1.4 Update will bring back Dainsleif on a new Archon Quest. The reward for this quest might vary from 60 to 180 Primogems.

4. New Achievements

Genshin Impact Achievements

The Genshin Impact 1.4 Update will also have some new achievements available. Assuming players finish all of their achievements, it will grant them 150 Primogems.

5. Test Run

Venti Test Run (Image via Eckogen, YouTube)

Like previous test runs, each 5-star character test run will reward players with 20 Primogems. With two upcoming 5-star banners, this will total in 40 primogems.

6. Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss will rotate three times during the 42 days. Assuming players can finish floor 9-12 with nine stars each, players will obtain 600 Primogems for every Spiral Abyss rotation, resulting in a total of 1800 Primogems.

7. Windblume Festival

Windblume Festival (Image via miHoYo)

The minigames offered at the Windblume Festival will reward players with a total of 1000 Primogems.

8. Hangout Event

Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume": New System



As the version update draws near, Travelers must certinly be growing curious as to what the new version may hold. So today, let's have a look at a new system that will be coming in this update — Hangout Events.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Ms6u5yfCUo — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 12, 2021

In the Hangout Event, players will have a chance to follow four different characters in a story. These stories will have different endings based on the players' choices. Obtaining multiple endings will reward players with Primogems, giving 60 Primogems for each character, and 240 Primogems in total.

9. Endora's Education

Endora's Education (Image via miHoYo)

Reaching 100% exploration on each area of this event will reward players with 60 Primogems. With 5 areas available, players can stack up to 300 Primogems.

10. Hoyolab Daily Check-in

The Genshin Impact Daily Check-In feature is here! Check in and claim Primogems!



Click here to see more rewards>>https://t.co/5yGgvu2cTz#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/3TbVQg713a — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 1, 2021

Assuming the Hoyolab Daily Check-in will present next month with the same rewards, players can obtain 60 Primogems in total for logging in on the official forum. Players can head here if they have not yet participated.

11. Genshin Impact 1.5 Update Livestream

Redemption Code (Image via miHoYo)

During the Special Announcement Livestream, redeem codes are usually given out for players to use. The estimated amount of Primogems obtained this way is 300 Primogems.

12. Seize the Day (7-days login event)

Seize the Day (Image via miHoYo)

Assuming the Genshin Impact 1.4 Update will have a Seize the Day login event, players can obtain 300 Primogems after seven days of login.

13. Contending Tides

Contending Tides (Image via miHoYo)

This battle arena minigame will reward players with Primogems. The estimated prize is 420 Primogems.

How to get 10000 Primogems in Genshin Impact version 1.4: Free fates and their Primogems equivalents

1. Battle pass

Genshin Impact Battle pass

Players will obtain five free Acquaint Fates to reach level 50 on the Battle Pass. This is equivalent to 800 Primogems.

2. Stardust Shop

Stardust Exchange

After the shop refreshes in April, players can spend their Stardust to get 5 Acquaint Fates and 5 Intertwined Fates. This is equivalent to 1600 Primogems.

How to get 10000 Primogems in Genshin Impact version 1.4: Other potential Primogem sources

1. Marvelous Merchandise

Marvelous Merchandise (Image via Against the Meta, YouTube)

Assuming players will be seeing Liben again, he most likely will give players some Primogems.

2. Web events

"A Wanmin Welcome" Web Event Details



Dear Travelers,



"A Wanmin Welcome" web event will officially begin before March 20 on the America, Europe, Asia, and TW/HK/MO servers for all platforms, so stay tuned.#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 2, 2021

Genshin Impact 1.4 Update will come with a web event called "A Wanmin Welcome". While the reward for this event is not yet disclosed, it will surely bring some Primogems for the players as well.