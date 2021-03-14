Genshin Impact Daily check-in: How to claim Primogems, Mora, and other rewards every day

Genshin Impact has introduced a daily check-in feature for PC and mobile users. Players can check-in with their miHoYo account daily to claim Primogems, Mora, Mystic enhancement ores, and other rewards.

Players can earn a bonus of 100 Primogems when they use the check-in feature for the first time. The daily check-in will start on the first day of every month and run till the last day.

Genshin Impact Daily check-in: How to claim Primogems, Mora, and other rewards

The Genshin Impact Daily Check-In feature is here! Check in and claim Primogems!



To check-in to the forum and claim rewards, players must have a miHoYo account linked to their Genshin Impact account. Players can keep multiple profiles or characters on multiple servers under a single account and still get the rewards in all of their profiles.

Daily check-in rewards for each day of the month

To claim the check-in rewards, players should follow the steps mentioned below:

Players must head to the miHoYo's official check-in event page by clicking here.

Upon reaching the event page, players have to click on a reward to open up the sign-in prompt.

Upon signing in, the reward pool showing the rewards for each successful check-in will show up.

If players are checking in for the first time, they will be given a bonus of 100 Primogems along with the regular rewards of the day.

Once the prompt shows that the redemption was successful, players can launch Genshin Impact on their PC or Mobile to find the claimed items in the mail. If not claimed, the email containing the prizes will expire after 30 days.

Reward history displays all the successful redemptions of the month

It's not compulsory to maintain a redemption streak; however, users will be required to check-in for at least 21 days to claim all Primogems. The reward pool offers 20 Primogems on the 7th, 14th, and 21st redemption of the month.

The daily check-in streak for the current month does not carry over to the next month. Players are advised to redeem the rewards for the first 21 days as soon as possible.

