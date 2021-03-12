Genshin Impact version 1.4 official preview reveals more details on Winblume Festival

The official preview webpage for Genshin Impact's Winblume Festival was revealed earlier today and is the ideal source for gaining information about the upcoming update 1.4.

The preview page for Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume" is now open!



Wind and flowers, wine and poetry, freedom and love — Mondstadt's annual Windblume Festival is almost here!



Go to V1.4 "Invitation of Windblume" Preview Page >>>https://t.co/YvfpC72RHl#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/9t2fFU1qU0 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 12, 2021

The official preview webpage not only provides all the information regarding update 1.4 in Genshin Impact, but also guides the player through an interactive sequence of all the new content coming to the game.

From multiple new minigames, rewards, and weapons, to the introduction of Rosaria along with banner reruns for Venti and Childe, update 1.4 is going to be one of the biggest Genshin Impact updates so far.

Additionally, the update will also feature a brand new five-star rated weapon for players to collect in Genshin Impact. The Elegy for the End bow will be introduced in-game after update 1.4 releases on March 17.

The Elegy for the End bow in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The Elegy for the End has been described by miHoYo as,

"A bow as lovely as any bard's lyre, its arrows pierce the heart like a lamenting sigh."

Additional events in update 1.4 for Genshin Impact

The release of the official preview webpage for update 1.4's Winterblume Festival has confirmed two additional events for players to participate in.

The two upcoming events in update 1.4 for Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

TikTok Video Shorts Event

This event is scheduled to start on March 18th and end on April 7th. As the name suggests, players can make their own short video clips related to the Winterblume Festival in Genshin Impact and post it on their TikTok accounts. Winners of this event will have the chance to win cash prizes from miHoYo.

Community Photo Event

Scheduled to start on March 22nd, the Community Photo event will be open for a week. Players can participate in this event by posting their in-game photography on social media platforms with the #GenshImpact and #WindblumeSnapshots hashtags.

With the event scheduled to end on March 29th, players have a chance of winning primogems by posting their in-game photographs of the Windblume Festival in Genshin Impact.

With a plethora of new content scheduled for release in Genshin Impact with update 1.4, miHoYo is doing extremely well in their attempt to create a similar engagement on social media with these events.