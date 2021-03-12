How to pre-install Genshin Impact 1.4 update on Android, iOS, and PC

In a recent tweet, Genshin Impact developers confirmed that the 1.4 update will have a pre-installation option for players.

The preview page for Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume" is now open!



Wind and flowers, wine and poetry, freedom and love — Mondstadt's annual Windblume Festival is almost here!



Go to V1.4 "Invitation of Windblume" Preview Page

According to an in-game notification received by players, the pre-installation feature for the 1.4 update will be available from 11 PM Eastern Standard Time, March 14th.

This means that before the 1.4 update is officially released on March 17th, players will be able to pre-download most of the core files for Genshin Impact's upcoming update.

The pre-installation feature is a massive upgrade for players with slower connections. It gives them a lot of time to pre-download all the files so that they can jump straight into the game as soon as the new update arrives.

This article offers a step-by-step guide on how to pre-install the Genshin Impact 1.4 update as soon as it becomes available.

Pre-installing Genshin Impact 1.4 update

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 1.4 update on PC

The Pre-Installation option for Genshin Impact on PC (Image via miHoYo)

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-install the Genshin Impact 1.4 update on their PCs:

Players need to head over to the Genshin Impact install directory using the file explorer.

Instead of launching the game directly from GenshinImpact.exe, players will need to double-click on the launcher.exe file inside the install directory.

As soon as the launcher client opens, players will be able to see a "Game Pre-Installation" option next to the yellow-launch button.

Clicking on the Get Now option below the pre-installation text will begin pre-downloading the core files for the update.

How to pre-install on Android and iOS (Method 1)

The Pre-Install option inside Paimon's menu in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-install the Genshin Impact 1.4 update on Android and iOS devices via the Paimon menu:

Players will first need to launch Genshin Impact on their devices and head into the Paimon menu.

Once inside the Paimon menu, players will need to click on "Settings" and then select the "Other" tab.

On the "Other" tab, players will see a "Pre-Install Resource Package" option.

Players will have to tap on the "Pre-Install Now" option once the pre-download feature for update 1.4 goes live.

How to pre-install on Android and iOS (Method 2)

The login screen pre-install button in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-install the Genshin Impact 1.4 update on Android and iOS devices using the log-in pre-installation button:

Players will see a tiny symbol towards the bottom-left corner of their login screens after launching the game.

Once the pre-installation files are released by miHoYo, players will simply need to click on this button to begin downloading all the necessary core files for update 1.4 in Genshin Impact.