Genshin Impact 1.4 WindBlume Festival: Start date, quests, and everything to know so far

MiHoYo recently revealed a trailer for version 1.4, the Windblume Festival update that will feature many new events and quests in Genshin Impact.

The Windblume festival is expected to begin on March 17th. However, there has been no comment from miHoYo about the duration of the festival.

Nonetheless, the festival is scheduled to introduce many quests and banner reruns for Venti and Childe. Players will also get to experience the Peculiar Wonderland game mode that is also expected to make its appearance with the 1.4 update in Genshin Impact.

Additionally, players will also participate in three assorted mini-games after 1.4 is released. These mini-games include:

Bullseye Balloons

Floral Freefall

Ballads of Breeze

Windblume Festival in Genshin Impact 1.4

Participating in all mini-games, quests, and challenges will allow players to earn event points redeemed for exclusive in-game rewards. The 1.4 update features a bunch of rewards for players to redeem from the festival. These rewards include:

Crown of Insight

Mora

Dust of Azoth

Primogems

Mystic Engancement Ores

Windblume Festival commemorative Balloon

Windsong Lyre

The Visible Winds

Hero's Wit

Talent level-up materials

Weapon Ascension materials; and

The new four-star rated weapon, Windblume Ode.

Apart from these, 1.4 is also scheduled to introduce Rosaria - Thorny Benevolence as the newest four-star rated playable character.

Additionally, 1.4 is also expected to include many quality-of-life changes while also implementing necessary changes for a much-needed meta shuffle. However, these factors are yet to be revealed by the publisher as the launch of the Windblume Festival in Genshin Impact comes to a close.

With 1.3 tentatively ending soon, it is expected that the Windblume festival update, along with all the new additions and returning banners, is right around the corner.

Nevertheless, pending official confirmation from miHoYo regarding the Windblume Festival's details, it is impossible to predict the duration of the event.

Needless to say, the community is extremely excited for the update to be released. Fans are always eagerly waiting for updates to Genshin impact.