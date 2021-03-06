Genshin Impact 1.4: Childe and Venti banner officially confirmed to return

Genshin Impact 1.4's preview stream on the Chinese server revealed that Childe and Venti banner reruns are set to arrive with the new update.

Character banners in Genshin Impact follow a 10-15 day cycle before they are replaced with a new character banner. Using wishes on banners is the only way for players to unlock new five-star rated characters in Genshin Impact. This makes it extremely difficult for players to collect sufficient in-game currency to draw every new five-star rated character that enters the mix.

Having said that, there are multiple players who haven't been able to collect the main attractions from previous banners. With that thought in mind, miHoYo has finally decided to listen to the community's cries and allow banner reruns for existing characters.

The two character banners that were confirmed by miHoYo during the Chinese preview stream for Genshin Impact 1.4 are Venti and Childe.

Venti and Childe banners confirmed in Genshin Impact 1.4

Considering that Venti was the first five-star rated character to feature in a banner, it only seems fair that players who joined Genshin Impact later on also get a fair chance of grabbing the anemo-elemental character.

Additionally, it has been three months since Childe, also known as Tartaglia, was introduced in Genshin Impact, coming in with the Farewell of Snezhnaya banner. Considering the limited ownership of these two Genshin Impact characters, MiHoYo's decision to give their banners a rerun is entirely understandable.

Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume" Trailer | Genshin Impact



All banners in Genshin Impact feature one five-star rated character, alongside three four-star rated characters with boosted drop rates.

Despite having confirmed the Venti and Childe banner reruns in Genshin Impact, miHoYo is yet to reveal the other three four-star rated characters for each banner.

Until MiHoYo reveals further details about the upcoming banner reruns, the identities of the four-star rated characters involved remain a mystery. However, with the Invitation of Windblume update for Genshin Impact right around the corner, more information about the banners could well be on the horizon.