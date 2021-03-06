Genshin Impact version 1.4 special program live stream time for each region

Genshin Impact is about to disclose the upcoming content for version 1.4 in a few hours.

The Chinese preview for the 1.4 Special Program is already live on Bilibili, and the announcement will start in less than 2 hours. The English version is supposed to begin within the next six hours.

Genshin Impact version 1.4 special program live stream time

Dear Travelers,



Today Paimon brings you great news! The Special Program for "Genshin Impact" version 1.4 will be officially released on March 6 at 11:00 (UTC-5)!



The Special Program will be hosted on our official YouTube channel >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbxhtX#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/s6avTysJNt — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 5, 2021

Version 1.4 special program live stream timings for the English audience

Today, the special program's English version will be streamed on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel at 11:00 (UTC-5). The time when converted to a different timezone is:

EST (Eastern Standard Time): Sat, March 6th, 2021 @ 11:00

Sat, March 6th, 2021 @ 11:00 PST (Pacific Standard Time): Sat, March 6th, 2021 @ 08:00

Sat, March 6th, 2021 @ 08:00 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time / UK Time) : Sat, March 6th, 2021 @ 16:00

: Sat, March 6th, 2021 @ 16:00 IST (Indian Standard Time): Sat, March 6th, 2021 @ 21:30

Genshin Impact has confirmed that multiple redeem codes will be given away during the stream. Gamers can use these codes to redeem primogems for a limited time.

6 hours out from the Chinese 1.4 Preview Stream at https://t.co/jRQ64bwAL1



See you then. pic.twitter.com/ulive5Wsnh — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 6, 2021

Version 1.4 special program live stream timings for Chinese users

The live stream for the Chinese audience is already up on the channel but appears to be blank. The anchors will join the stream at 8 PM (Chinese time), 4 hours before the global preview.

That, when converted to different timezones, appears so:

EST (Eastern Standard Time): Sat, March 6th, 2021 @ 07:00

Sat, March 6th, 2021 @ 07:00 PST (Pacific Standard Time): Sat, March 6th, 2021 @ 04:00

Sat, March 6th, 2021 @ 04:00 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time / UK Time) : Sat, March 6th, 2021 @ 12:00

: Sat, March 6th, 2021 @ 12:00 IST (Indian Standard Time): Sat, March 6th, 2021 @ 05:30

The live stream page on Bilibili can be seen using a background featuring Mondstadt and Venti, possibly foreshadowing Venti's rerun banner and Mondstadt's Windblume festival.

Other leaks have also revealed that Rosaria, The Nun of the Church of Favonius, will be included in the promotional banners in version 1.4 of Genshin Impact alongside Venti.

Players with immense curiosity to take a sneak peek at the unreleased content can head to the Chinese live-stream before the worldwide announcement.

