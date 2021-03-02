Genshin Impact has announced a new cooking event called "A Wanmin Welcome." The event has begun in China and will be live till March 11th. There is no information about the global release date yet.

via https://t.co/kmNDpsyIi3

"A Wanmin Welcome" web event, live now in China, coming to Global "by March 20th". pic.twitter.com/sWzoJSxdGt — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 2, 2021

Genshin Impact: The upcoming cooking event "A Wanmin Welcome" explained

"A Wanmin Welcome" Web Event Details



Dear Travelers,



"A Wanmin Welcome" web event will officially begin before March 20 on the America, Europe, Asia, and TW/HK/MO servers for all platforms, so stay tuned.#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 2, 2021

Genshin Impact has introduced numerous time-limited events in the past, but none of them has been focused on cooking. With the "A Wanmin Welcome" event, miHoYo is finally allowing players to show off their in-game cooking skills.

According to the announcement, "A Wanmin Welcome" event will be accessible to Genshin Impact fans across Asia, Europe, North America, Hong Kong, and Taiwan by March 20th.

According to the translation provided by Twitter user AeEntropy, players will be given only one chance every day to cook a meal during the event.

Additional chances can be obtained by completing daily missions. There are nine presets of meal sets that players can collect. Players can cook the assigned recipes every day to collect the meal sets just like they did with Xiao Lanterns in "Wish Upon A Lantern event."

A maximum of three meal sets can be obtained with rewards such as 50 Primogems, Mora, Enhancement ores, and Hero's Wits for each successful meal.

Quick summary on A Wanmin Welcome. Each day you can cook one dish, additional cooking chances can be gained with daily missions. Cook dishes to complete full meal sets. There's 9 meal sets, you can complete up to 3. Each gives 50 primos + some balance of mora/exp books/ore. pic.twitter.com/K6HxVgRt4Z — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 2, 2021

Here's a translation of the event description according to the Twitter user Noyaami:

The streets of Liyue are filled with delicious smells from food. Wanmin is welcoming a huge influx of customers, making Xiangling extremely busy. Travellers! Quickly help her.

It's noticeable that the event uses the name of Liyue's famous "Wanmin Restaurant."

MiHoYo has clearly stated that the event will be available for PS4, following some backlash from PS4 users. The feedback from PS4 users about certain events only being available to PC and mobile gamers has been a significant issue in the Genshin Impact community lately.

