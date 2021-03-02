Genshin Impact's decision to exclude PS4 players from the new web event leaves players disappointed

Genshin Impact has been introducing web events in the forum besides in-game events for a while. However, some of the enriching events are being restricted to PC and Mobile users only. Mihoyo's new daily check-in event that was released today has also done the same, with PS4 players furious and disappointed.
Genshin Impact decides to exclude PS4 players from the new web event
Genshin Impact has announced a month-long daily check-in feature starting from March 1st in the official forums. The event offers a 100 Primogems bonus for checking-in on the first day.
Common rewards such as Adventurer's Experience, Food Ingredients, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Mora, and Hero's Wits will be up for grabs on regular days. On the 7th, 14th, and 21st day of the month, the check-ins will reward players with 20 Primogems, excluding the 100 Primogems of first check-in.
ALSO READ: Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks: Rosaria's swimming, diving, and charged attack animations leaked
The event seemed pretty beneficial for F2P players and got a lot of appreciation until the news about excluding PS4 players. The feature is only available for players on mobile and PC platforms.
Mihoyo has decided to ignore the PS4 players once again. This is not the first time that MihoYo has released an unfair web event.
In the past, Genshin Impact's 10-day long "Slime Paradise" event was exclusive to mobile and PC platforms only. Although the official announcements stated that the event would be available for PS4 users later, it's yet to become a reality.
Here are some responses from the disappointed PS4 players on Twitter:
Following the backlash of the "Slime Paradise" event by PS4 users in January, MihoYo released the "Wish upon a lantern" web event on Playstation 4 via a unique QR code system.
However, the system has not been put to use for the daily check-in feature this time.
ALSO READ: Get 100 Primogems for free in Genshin Impact: Daily check-in feature explained