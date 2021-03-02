Genshin Impact's decision to exclude PS4 players from the new web event leaves players disappointed

Genshin Impact has been introducing web events in the forum besides in-game events for a while. However, some of the enriching events are being restricted to PC and Mobile users only. Mihoyo's new daily check-in event that was released today has also done the same, with PS4 players furious and disappointed.

Genshin Impact decides to exclude PS4 players from the new web event

The Genshin Impact Daily Check-In feature is here! Check in and claim Primogems!



Click here to see more rewards>>https://t.co/5yGgvu2cTz#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/3TbVQg713a — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 1, 2021

Genshin Impact has announced a month-long daily check-in feature starting from March 1st in the official forums. The event offers a 100 Primogems bonus for checking-in on the first day.

Common rewards such as Adventurer's Experience, Food Ingredients, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Mora, and Hero's Wits will be up for grabs on regular days. On the 7th, 14th, and 21st day of the month, the check-ins will reward players with 20 Primogems, excluding the 100 Primogems of first check-in.

Check-in rewards for the first day

The event seemed pretty beneficial for F2P players and got a lot of appreciation until the news about excluding PS4 players. The feature is only available for players on mobile and PC platforms.

Mihoyo has decided to ignore the PS4 players once again. This is not the first time that MihoYo has released an unfair web event.

genshin ps4 players is like the middle child of the family — moiiii (@Moiii_Moni) March 1, 2021

In the past, Genshin Impact's 10-day long "Slime Paradise" event was exclusive to mobile and PC platforms only. Although the official announcements stated that the event would be available for PS4 users later, it's yet to become a reality.

Here are some responses from the disappointed PS4 players on Twitter:

As happy as I am that they are doing this for the Genshin community, I can't say the same for us PS4/5 users. Once again we got the short end of the stick. We still didn't even get the slime event either. — Arctic (@ArcticChimera) March 1, 2021

how to play genshin on hard mode: be a PS4 player and miss out on freebies and events 🙃 https://t.co/MlzW2SU3C5 — floating elf fairy (@dandelionimpact) March 1, 2021

Playing genshin on PS4 is terrible we can’t even access the daily login rewards idk why they couldn’t put this in the game instead of on their site https://t.co/ajKgAAx2mE — Cyreste💫 (@Cyreste) March 1, 2021

Genshin or more Mihoyo sucks at this point.

Again PS4/PS5 players are excluded. https://t.co/5ilUR7pDCB — 「On¡on」 (@Oniisuke) March 1, 2021

you know I have to say I'm upset cause I thought after the genshin lantern event that PS4 players could finally access, all the future ones would be available to PS4 players as well but now they make a login bonus that is not available for PS4, make it make sense mihoyo — Hitomi ☆ VTuber Live2D Giveaway!! (@hitomi_hosino) March 1, 2021

i will never forget how one of my oomfs bought a whole fucking ps4 to play genshin impact only to find out account details dont transfer over to ps4 — fate🧃HU TAO HAVER !!!! (@bkgtoes) March 1, 2021

Why haven't they made it so you can connect ps4 to email and shit yet???

Also where the hell is the Nintendo Switch Genshin Impact?? My poor friend was excited about playing on it- Good thing he plays on pc and mobile as well but like goddamn — Dinosaur emoji 🦖 🦕 (@Hana_Otokonoko) March 1, 2021

bennett is sad because he plays this on the ps4. good job making him sad 😔 pic.twitter.com/V3tqSL4xId — laeti is manifesting venti (@3dreamwriter3) March 1, 2021

Following the backlash of the "Slime Paradise" event by PS4 users in January, MihoYo released the "Wish upon a lantern" web event on Playstation 4 via a unique QR code system.

However, the system has not been put to use for the daily check-in feature this time.

