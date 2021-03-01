Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks: Rosaria's swimming, diving, and charged attack animations leaked

Genshin Impact is trying its best to keep unreleased content secret by minimizing the number of beta testers. Despite their efforts, information about Rosaria - an upcoming 4-star hyped-up character - keeps being leaked. Rosaria's normal and charged attacks, along with diving and swimming animations, have been revealed.

Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks: Rosaria's swimming, diving, and charged attack animations

Rosaria charged attack, diving and swimming animations.



Special thanks to @lumie_lumie pic.twitter.com/lfzBU81Wn8 — Dimbreath (@dimbreathjr) February 28, 2021

The leaks came from Twitter user Dimbreath, who is well known in the community for leaking unreleased Genshin Impact content. In the video posted by him, Rosaria performs her normal attack of five consecutive spear strikes, called "Spear of Worship."

The attack combos are followed by her charged attack, diving, and swimming animations. The charged attack allowed Rosaria to dash forward with her polearm while airborne. The diving animation seems similar to that of other female characters in Genshin Impact.

There is no official confirmation of Rosaria's arrival into Genshin Impact as a playable character. However, based on leaks and rumors, it can be speculated that the 4-star Cryo will be making her way into Genshin Impact in V1.4.

Rumors also suggest that Rosaria will be featured in Venti's re-run banner during Mondstadt's Windblume Festival.

Earlier, a leak provided by Twitter user Lumie displayed Rosaria's elemental skill, burst, and gameplay.

Rosaria's elemental skill, "Ravaging Confession," allows her to dash behind the enemy, slashing with her spear and causing Cryo elemental damage. However, she can not move behind structurally larger enemies using rapid movements.

Ravaging Confession has a cooldown of 5 seconds, making her a good sub-DPS character in the party.

Rosaria has been datamined.



Vision: Cryo

Rarity: 4 stars

Weapon: Polearm



Vision: Cryo

Rarity: 4 stars

Weapon: Polearm

During Rosaria's elemental burst, "Rites of Termination," she swipes her polearm to knock down surrounding enemies. Afterward, she summons Cryo spears condensed from extreme cold, hitting the ground and causing Cryo damage.

During the elemental burst, the Cryo spears release chills at certain intervals, causing elemental damage and applying for Cryo status on the enemies. Rosaria's elemental burst lasted for eight seconds, with a cooldown of 15 seconds in Genshin Impact.

