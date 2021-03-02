Genshin Impact Developer's Discussion summary: World level adjustment and more features revealed

Genshin Impact has released its Developer's Discussion Q&A for the upcoming 1.4 update.

The conference confirms the inclusion of some of the most requested features by fans for the upcoming patches.

Genshin Impact Developer's Discussion summary for March 2nd

For a long time, Genshin Impact players have been requesting changes in the resin regeneration system, condensed resin limit, and co-op experience improvements.

Finally, miHoYo admitted to working on those features for the next major update. The following are some of the most exciting changes coming to Genshin Impact's gameplay in v1.4.

#1 - Condensed Resin cap

Currently, Genshin Impact allows players to own a maximum of three condensed resins at a time. This limit will be increased in v1.4. Also, while attempting a domain challenge with insufficient original resin but sufficient condensed resin, the "annoying" notification prompts will not appear as before.

#2 - Adventure Rank cap

In v1.3, the game allowed players to have a maximum Adventure Rank of 60. In v1.4, the additional AR Exp gained after reaching rank 60 will be converted to Mora instead of increasing the AR level.

#3 - World Level adjustment

Players uncomfortable with challenging environments in higher world levels can decrease their world level by 1 by using the World Level adjustment feature.

#4 - Co-op mode improvements

Genshin Impact plans to make the crafting bench accessible in co-op mode, starting with the 1.4 update. With this feature, players will be able to craft ascension material, talent level-up materials, and condensed resin without exiting the co-op session every few minutes.

#5 - Spiral Abyss

Starting from v1.4 of Genshin Impact, players can play the Spiral Abyss floors multiple times without exiting the stage upon each failed attempt. This feature was added for Domains in earlier updates but was not introduced for Spiral Abyss.

#6 - Weapon upgradation system

The weapon upgradation process usually takes a long while, as they have to dump a large number of 1-star weapons and enhancement ores together. Starting from v1.4, Genshin Impact will provide more slots in the upgrade menu to add more resources at a time to upgrade the weapons quickly.

