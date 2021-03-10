Genshin Impact: 5 of the game's most adored characters

Set in the world of Teyvat, Genshin Impact features some of the prettiest in-game visuals as well as some extremely adorable characters.

Since the release of Genshin Impact, players have been awestruck by the aesthetic character designs. Additionally, the characters from the fantasy RPG have managed to enchant players with the breathtaking visuals on all their abilities.

This article features the top five characters that are adored the most by the community in Genshin Impact.

Note: The following content is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. What is adorable for one person might not appear to be the same for another.

Most adored characters in Genshin Impact

#5 - Bennett

Arguably one of the most popular four-star rated characters in Genshin Impact, Bennett's backstory only adds to how adorable this character can be in-game. Despite having a backstory riddled with misfortune, Bennett has never once given up on Benny's Adventure Team, making him one of the most-adored characters in Genshin Impact.

#4 - Razor

This four-star rated electro-elemental character in Genshin Impact is not simply a cute or adorable virtual figure, but also one of the strongest four-star rated damage dealers. Equipped with a claymore, Razor can deal massive bursts of electro damage to his enemies within a short span of time.

Razor's spiky grey hair and pale skin, combined with his outfit, make him one of the most adorable characters in the Genshin Impact community.

#3 - Barbara

Arguably, one of the better healing characters in Genshin Impact, Barbara is the deaconess of the Church of Favonius. This four-star rated hydro-elemental character's most notable ability is her elemental burst, which allows Barbara to heal all nearby allies as well as herself for huge amount of HP.

Combining her abilities with the cute appearance that Barbara flaunts, with her ash-blonde hair and blue eyes, certainly makes her one of the most adorable characters in Genshin Impact.

#2 - Klee

Described as the "burny girl in red," players shouldn't allow Klee's innocent appearance to fool them. Despite looking like one of the most harmless beings ever, this five-star rate pyro-elemental character can be absolutely devastating in the right hands.

Klee's pale blonde hair and pale skin, combined with her red eyes, make her one of the cutest characters to ever appear in Genshin Impact. It's no wonder that Klee is one of the most adored characters in the game.

#1 - Qiqi

Undoubtedly the strongest healing character in Genshin Impact, Qiqi appears to be a zombie who was resurrected by the adepti. Equipped with a sword, this five-star rated cryo-elemental character can setup other damage dealing characters with health regeneration in the middle of fights, to allow them enhanced sustainability.

Qiqi's zombie-like appearance, combined with her light purple hair and magenta colored eyes, render her one of the most adorable characters in Genshin Impact.