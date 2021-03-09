Top 5 Genshin Impact characters that no one really likes

Genshin Impact features some of the most beautiful in-game visuals and offers deep backstories when it comes to the overall design of various characters.

Despite this, there are a few characters that Genshin Impact players couldn't care less about. These characters aren't weak or useless but are disliked for their in-game behavior.

Note: The following content is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Most disliked characters in Genshin Impact

#5 - Amber

Despite being the first character that players unlock in Genshin Impact, Amber tends to receive quite a bit of heat from the Genshin Impact community. Amber's abilities tend to get replaced pretty quickly by a higher-rated pyro character.

Amber is still extremely useful for new players as she is the only pyro-character available early in the game. Amber is also essential when it comes to solving the early puzzles that Genshin Impact has to offer.

#4 - Kaeya

Kaeya appeared as a cool character during his introduction in Genshin Impact, before showing his true side after assigning players with their first quest. Kaeya's interactions with the player can be outright hurtful at times, often lying to the player to make a point in Genshin Impact

However, as players continue to have further interactions with the character, Kaeya eventually becomes likeable. The horrible experience that players undergo during their early interactions with Kaeya still leaves a bitter aftertaste in the player's mind, though.

#3 - The Traveler

Compared to the other flashy characters in Genshin Impact, the main character often comes across as rather bland. Considering that most of the Traveler's early interactions are with Paimon does not help either.

Players are much more likely to pick a character they received from a wish or earned from the game over the Traveler in Genshin Impact. Despite the capabilities and skills of the main character, there are plenty of 5-star rated characters in Genshin Impact who are a better pick than the Traveler.

#2 - Paimon

Despite being one of the cutest characters in Genshin Impact, many players find Paimon's talkative nature and habit of cutting people midway to be extremely annoying.

Paimon is a character that is also adored by a large part of the community, which always makes her a topic of discussion among Genshin Impact fans.

#1 - Reckless Pallad

If there is one character that the entire community of Genshin Impact dislikes, it's Reckless Pallad. Although Pallad isn't a villain or a foe, this NPC in Genshin Impact often finds himself in sticky situations, which then causes the player to get side-tracked from their main quest.

Reckless Pallad is known for showing up during random world events. Pallad's appearance often means that the player will have to rescue the NPC from in-game foes like slimes and other creatures in Genshin Impact.