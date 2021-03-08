Yaoyao in Genshin Impact: Expected release date and everything we know so far

Yaoyao has been a long-rumored five-star rated character in Genshin Impact. She is also rumored to be the first playable dendro-elemental character in the game.

Many in the community had expected miHoYo to release Yaoyao with update 1.4 in Genshin Impact. However, after the trailer reveal of the Windblume Festival in update 1.4, it is all but certain that miHoYo has no immediate plans of introducing the seventh element in Genshin Impact.

If speculation is to be believed, then it seems that Yaoyao's in-game release might be delayed until the Sumeru region is introduced. The Sumeru region is expected to be released in Act III of Genshin Impact. However, before arriving at Act III, Genshin Impact fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the Inazuma region in Act II.

Having said that, it is certain that Yaoyao won't be making an appearance as a playable character in Genshin Impact anytime before the Inazuma region is released.

Yaoyao's potential release date in Genshin Impact

Considering the fact that Genshin Impact's 1.4 trailer made no revelations about the Inazuma region, fans have been left wondering about when the Sumeru region might follow. Given that the Inazuma region will bring forward quite a few banners like in the case of Liyue in Act I.

Having said that, it feels obvious that even if the Inazuma region arrives in update 1.5, it won't be before 1.8 that players will finally get a glimpse of the Sumeru region. Apart from Yaoyao, there have also been rumors suggesting another dendro-elemental character who could be coming to Genshin Impact.

Nevertheless, with the Sumeru region not being on the cards for the developers in the near future, it confirms that Yaoyao isn't coming to Genshin Impact at least for the next few months. However, considering the amount of new content that the developers have been continuously providing the community, it is obvious that miHoYo wouldn't want to rush anything.

Additionally, with so many new events and characters coming to Genshin Impact with update 1.4, it feels safe to say that the community might not be able to experience Yaoyao anytime before update 1.8 in Genshin Impact.