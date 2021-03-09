How to process ingredients in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's cooking mechanism makes it essential for players to process the ingredients for a specific recipe.

There are 12 cooking ingredients in Genshin Impact that players can obtain by processing raw items. Players looking to complete their level three adventure log quests are advised to process wheat instead of choosing high-rarity ingredients.

Before players can start processing ingredients, they will need to collect the raw items in Genshin Impact. Wheat can be obtained from three main sources in the game.

The sources of collecting wheat in Genshin Impact are:

Players can find wheat from barrels and crates lying around the map.

Players can purchase up to 100 units of wheat from Mondstadt General Goods every day.

Players can purchase up to another 100 units of wheat from Second Life as well.

Processing ingredients in Genshin Impact

Once players have managed to obtain the raw items, they will be able to process the ingredients as required. Players need to keep in mind that the entire procedure of processing ingredients can be a bit confusing for new players.

Here's a series of steps that players can follow in Genshin Impact to process the ingredients they have managed to gather.

The first thing that players need to do before they can process the ingredients is to find a cooking fire. Players can find one of these located outside Windmill Town.

After they have located a cooking fire, players will need to move forward and interact with it. This will open a menu.

Upon switching the tab inside the menu, players will be able to see the list of all items in their inventory that can be processed and how long each ingredient will take to process.

Given that wheat takes the least amount of time to process (one minute), players are advised to process three units of wheat to complete their level three adventure log quest.

Apart from the quest, processing ingredients in Genshin Impact is an extremely important part of the game as it allows players to use the processed ingredients for cooking various dishes in the game.

Dishes in Genshin Impact can provide an entire party of players with boost, healthpoints, and even the ability to revive a player.