How to fix Genshin Impact crash issues on Android phones

Genshin Impact's meteoric rise has seen it witness over 10 million downloads from the Google Play Store on Android phones alone.

I'm having an issue with genshin mobile crashing everytime i try to play it freezes and crashes at the loading screen after clicking to begin idk what to do since i used to be able to run it perfectly before but now it's not working help — Roberto Antonio Consuelo (@kimba23455) March 7, 2021

Genshin Impact has almost 40 million players across all platforms, according to various reports. With more than 10 million downloads from the Google Play Store alone, Android phones definitely boast the highest number of Genshin Impact players.

Due to Genshin Impact's exquisite visuals and smooth gameplay, it can often get tricky for mobile devices to run the game optimally. This has resulted in the game crashing for multiple users on Android phones.

Fortunately for these players, there are a few tips that can enhance the performance of Genshin Impact on their device.

Word of caution: Outdated devices or devices that do not meet the recommended specifications stated by miHoYo might not be able to provide optimal performance for Genshin Impact despite these tips.

PRAY FOR ME THAT MY GENSHIN IMPACT DOESN’T CRASH PLS 🙏 — monica 🔫 (@drlingxmon) March 6, 2021

The recommended specifications for playing Genshin Impact on an Android phone are:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Kirin 810 or above

RAM: 4 GB or more

OS: Android 8.1 or above

Memory: At least 8 GB of free storage

Fix Genshin Impact crash issues on Android phones

Once a player has ensured that their device's specifications match miHoYo's recommended specifications, they can perform three simple tasks to avoid crash issues in Genshin Impact.

Reboot the device and clear active apps

For this task, players will need to restart their Android phones first. Once the entire reboot process has been completed, players will need to head over to the task manager on their device and close all running applications.

This process frees up the RAM being used by background applications and ensures a smoother experience in Genshin Impact.

Running the game with minimum Graphics settings

This task requires the player to launch Genshin Impact and head over to the Settings tab under the Menu. Players will find an option for "Graphics" under the Settings tab.

On the Graphics page, players will need to set all the parameters to the lowest values. Lowering the in-game graphics allows faster rendering, which further results in a much smoother launch experience whenever the player opens the game.

Clearing the cache and local files

This method is a little tricky and will definitely require the player to not only redownload all the additional files but also login to the game again. To go through this process, players will need to head over to the App Manager inside their device settings. After that, players need to locate Genshin Impact inside the App Manager and click on it.

This will open the App Info page for Genshin Impact, where players will have to select the "Storage and Cache" option. On this page, players will be presented with an option to delete all local data for Genshin Impact and the option to clear the cache files for Genshin Impact.

Clearing both local files and cache files will essentially reset Genshin Impact to its initial state.

Following these three methods should allow players to overcome the crash issues that they have been facing in Genshin Impact on Android devices. If none of the above tips solve the crashing issue, players are advised to follow the proven method of uninstalling and reinstalling the game from an official source.