Vennessa in Genshin Impact: Everything known about the character so far

There have been multiple references to Vennessa, a hero from the Aristocracy era in the history of Mondstadt in Genshin Impact.

Described as a "flame-touched Muratan," Vennessa served as a gladiator, where she came to be known as the "Liontooth Knight" due to her streak of undefeated fights.

According to the lore of Genshin Impact, it is believed that after her death, Vennessa became the Falcon of the West, one of the four winds in Mondstadt.

Vennessa is also the first to establish the Knights of Favonius, thus becoming the first Dandelion Knight. Additionally, she also established the present city of Mondstadt and is known for her resilience as well as her never-give-up personality.

Vennessa is not a playable character in Genshin Impact. Also, it is very unlikely for miHoYo to introduce Vennessa as a playable character in Genshin Impact any time soon.

Vennessa in Genshin Impact

Although Vennessa has never made an appearance in Genshin Impact, there have been repeated mentions of her existence from characters such as Venti and Dr. Edith. Originally a part of the Manga series, Vennessa and Venti are friends who fought together in the battle against the Aristocracy.

According to Genshin Impact's lore, Vennessa, along with a bunch of other clans, fought against Ursa the Drake for the keys of the city. Lord Lawrence, the ruler of Mondstadt at that period, had overconfidently proposed the key of the city to Vennessa if she managed to defeat Ursa.

Unfortunately for Lawrence, Vennessa received divine boosts from the God of Freedom during the fight and managed to drive away Ursa the Drake. This resulted in Vennessa gaining control of the city and eventually establishing so much of what can be seen even today in the world of Genshin Impact.

miHoYo has included more dialogs that refer to Vennessa in the recent updates than ever before. Whether it is a hint of the character making an appearance in Genshin Impact or simply a coincidence remains to be seen in future updates.

One thing is certain: if Vennessa does make an appearance in Genshin Impact, it won't take much time for her to turn into one of the absolute favorite characters in the community. Be it her fiery personality or warrior-like attitude, Vennessa would definitely be an interesting addition to Genshin Impact.