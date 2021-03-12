Genshin Impact 1.5 update: All upcoming characters known so far

Data miners had revealed multiple character designs a few months ago for upcoming playable characters in Genshin Impact.

Someone managed to get the CBT models into the highest quality we can achieve at the moment. If you look closely on some of them you can see what element they are. Keep in mind designs are not final.



Keep in mind designs are not final. pic.twitter.com/Jbx378c5R9 — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) November 4, 2020

Since the reveal, Genshin Impact has already witnessed the introduction of two characters from these leaks in the form of Hu Tao in update 1.3 and Rosaria in update 1.4.

However, six other characters were leaked with the reveal, but they are yet to appear as playable characters.

These characters include:

Mimi

Yunjin

Yaoyao

Sayu

Kazuha

Shenhe

However, as far as the release of these characters goes, miHoYo has shed little to no light on this information. It is safe to say that not all of these characters will be making an appearance in update 1.5.

Nevertheless, as update 1.4 is set to release on March 17th, players are incredibly excited about the Venti and Childe banner reruns, as well as Rosaria's introduction in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact character leaks for update 1.5

According to a recent leak from data miners, Eula, a Cryo-elemental five-star rated character, could be making an appearance in update 1.5 for Genshin Impact.

Additionally, the report suggested a notable change being applied to Shenhe to prepare the character for its in-game release.

A new 5-star character named Eula, Cryo Claymore as Physical DPS has been datamined. Additionally, Shenhe with Cryo vision is said to be changed into polearm or catalyst.

However, with update 1.4 arriving on March 17th, it will be another six weeks before update 1.5 releases, tentatively during the third week of April.

Considering that Genshin Impact will receive the Inazuma region as part of the map, it is safe to say that the developers at miHoYo will probably accompany the electro-centric region with a new electro-elemental character.

this is one of the leaked characters that might come out in 1.5 of genshin impact, i hope he actually gets in the game, hes sooo cute

Nevertheless, until Act II begins with the release of the Inazuma region, fans have little to worry about with the ongoing events in Act I.

After the massive outburst of Genshin Impact as a mainstream game, miHoYo has done exceedingly well to deliver regular updates and fresh content for players.

Given that two characters, Hu Tao and Rosaria, from the leaked list have already made the game, it is inevitable that all the other six will also feature at some point in Genshin Impact.

However, unless miHoYo reveals the official details for these characters' release, it remains impossible for anyone to predict such information.