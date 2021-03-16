Genshin Impact P2P Primogems guide: How to get over 15000 Primogems after 1.4 Update

Genshin Impact 1.4 Update is scheduled to arrive on March 17th. Through this update, many Primogems will be following the festivities. Players who purchase the Battle Pass can obtain over 15,000 Primogems.

With Venti and Childe returning with the Genshin Impact 1.4 Update, several players are ready to spend their Primogems to acquire coveted 5-star characters. This article will detail the number of Primogems that light spenders can earn with the Genshin Impact 1.4 Update.

How to get 15000 Primogems in Genshin Impact 1.4 Update: P2P Primogems guide

Primogem is one of the most important currencies in the game. It is used for various things, but mainly to make a wish on the gacha banner.

The following is a summary of all the obtainable Primogems in Genshin Impact Version 1.4 for P2P players:

1. Maintenance Primogems = 300 Primogems

2. Daily Commissions = 2520 Primogems

3. Blessing of the Welkin Moon = 4380 Primogems

4. Battle pass = 680 Primogems

Advertisement

5. Archon Quest = 180 Primogems

6. New Achievements = 150 Primogems

7. Test Run = 40 Primogems

8. Spiral Abyss = 1800 Primogems

9. Windblume Festival = 1000 Primogems

10. Hangout Event = 240 Primogems

11. Endora's Education = 300 Primogems

12. Hoyolab Daily Check-in = 60 Primogems

13. 1.5 Update Livestream = 300 Primogems

14. Outland Gastronomy = 300 Primogems

15. Contending Tides = 420 Primogems

16. "A Wanmin Welcome" Web Event = 150 Primogems

17. 5 Acquainted Fates + 4 Intertwined Fates (Battle pass) = 1440 Primogems

18. April's Stardust Exchange = 1600 Primogems

Assuming all estimates are correct, light-spending players can obtain 15860 Primogems in total through the Genshin Impact 1.4 Update.

How to get 15000 Primogems in Genshin Impact 1.4 Update: Details on every source

The Genshin Impact 1.4 version is estimated to last for 42 days (six weeks). The following are some sources to earn Primogems for this duration:

1. Maintenance Primogems

Dear Travelers,



To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



View details here >>>https://t.co/Ioag0alqoy#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/asHHk6qTYD — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

Genshin Impact 1.4 Update maintenance begins on March 17th, 6am (UTC+8) and is estimated to take five hours.

Players will be compensated 300 Primogems, with an extra 60 Primogems for every extra hour the servers are down. There will be no changes to the compensation amount if the update is completed early.

2. Daily Commissions

Daily Commission Rewards

If players complete their daily commission daily for 42 days, they will earn 2520 Primogems in total.

3. Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Players will earn 90 Primogems every day with Welkin Moon. This is a total of 3780 Primogems over 42 days. Assuming players buy the two-month subscription after the Genshin Impact 1.4 Update, they will also obtain 600 Genesis Crystals, resulting in 4380 Primogems in total.

4. Battle Pass

"Windborne Blossoms" - Event Details



Unlock "Gnostic Hymn" or "Gnostic Chorus" to further earn Intertwined Fate and a designated 4-star weapon!



View details here:https://t.co/I2lOgFwwNY#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/pQbtMshhsQ — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

After reaching level 50 on the Battle Pass, players will be awarded 680 Primogems.

5. Archon Quest

Archon Quest

Advertisement

Players will be seeing Dainsleif once more on the new Archon Quest in the Genshin Impact 1.4 Update. The rewards for this quest might vary from 60 to 180 Primogems.

6. New Achievements

Achievements

The Genshin Impact 1.4 Update will offer new achievements for players to obtain. Assuming players complete the new achievements, they can earn up to 150 Primogems.

7. Test Run

Childe Test Run (Image via Eckogen, YouTube)

With Venti and Childe test run, players can obtain 20 Primogems for each character, resulting in a sum of 40 Primogems.

8. Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss

Over the course of 42 days, Spiral Abyss will refresh three times. If players are able to finish floor 9-12 with nine stars each, they will be rewarded with 600 Primogems in every rotation, giving players a chance to earn 1800 Primogems in total.

9. Windblume Festival

Invitation of Windblume (Image via miHoYo)

By participating in Windblume Festival, players have a chance to obtain 1000 Primogems in total.

Advertisement

10. Hangout Event

Hangout Event (Image via miHoYo)

Hangout Event allows players to hangout with four different characters: Noelle, Barbara, Bennett, and Chongyun. The end of the hangout will vary depending on the player's choice.

Unlocking multiple endings will reward players with Primogems. 60 Primogems will be offered for each character, so players can earn a total of 240 Primogems.

11. Endora's Education

Wishful Drops (Image via miHoYo)

60 Primogems will be rewarded to the players after reaching 100% exploration in an area. This means that for the five available areas, players can obtain 300 Primogems.

12. Hoyolab Daily Check-in

HoyoLab Daily Check-in

Hoyolab Daily Check-in offers players 20 Primogems in the first, second, and third weeks. Assuming the check-in reward is the same next month, players can obtain 60 Primogems in total for participating. Players are required to login to Hoyolab to participate.

13. Genshin Impact 1.5 Update Livestream

Redemption Code (Image via miHoYo)

Advertisement

The Genshin Impact 1.5 Special Program is expected to come with some redemption codes. It is estimated that players will earn 300 Primogems from redeeming codes.

14. Outland Gastronomy (7-days login event)

Outland Gastronomy" - Daily Login Event



Log in on seven days during the event to obtain Primogems ×300 and other rewards!



View details here:https://t.co/rn7ZAPqCDm#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/G93AyDzpcg — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

Players can earn a total of 300 Primogems after seven days of login.

15. Contending Tides

Contending Tides (Image via miHoYo)

The Genshin Impact 1.4 Update will come with a Battle Arena minigame. Players are estimated to receive 420 Primogems from this event.

16. "A Wanmin Welcome" Web Event

"A Wanmin Welcome" Web Event Details



Dear Travelers,



"A Wanmin Welcome" web event will officially begin before March 20 on the America, Europe, Asia, and TW/HK/MO servers for all platforms, so stay tuned.#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 2, 2021

The new web event has finally begun. Players can obtain a total of 150 Primogems from this event.

How to get 15000 Primogems in Genshin Impact 1.4 Update: Free fates and their Primogems equivalents

Advertisement

1. Battle Pass

BP Bounty, battle pass

Players will obtain five free Acquainted Fates and four Intertwined Fates to reach level 50 on the Battle Pass. This is equivalent to 1440 Primogems.

2. Stardust Shop

Stardust Shop

For the Stardust Exchange in April, players will use their Stardust to buy five Acquainted Fates and five Intertwined Fates. This is equivalent to 1600 Primogems.

How to get 15000 Primogems in Genshin Impact 1.4 Update: Other potential Primogems sources

1. Marvelous Merchandise

Marvelous Merchandise (Image via miHoYo)

Following the two previous Marvelous Merchandise events, it can be assumed that players will be able to earn Primogems from this event as well.

2. New World Quests

Advertisement

Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume"



As new version approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~



All times below based on server time.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/YMefMl450s — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

Eight World Quests will be available over the course of the Genshin Impact 1.4 Update. These quests are likely to reward players with some Primogems.

P2P Players can obtain 15000 Primogems on Genshin Impact 1.4 Update, which is enough to reach pity for a 5-star character.