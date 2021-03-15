Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Next battle pass release time revealed

Genshin Impact 1.4 update is scheduled to be released on March 17th with the closing of the Lantern Rite Festival, and the beginning of the Windblume Festival. There are several things players can look forward to. One of them is a new battle pass.
The end of the Genshin Impact 1.3 battle pass, "Lantern-Lit Sky," was followed by a revelation of the upcoming pass. Players have since been eagerly looking forward to the battle pass 1.4.
Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Next battle pass release time
The next battle pass is set to arrive after the Genshin Impact 1.4 update on March 17th. It is recommended that players wait for the update before completing their city reputation bounties. The "Windborne Blossoms" battle pass will end on April 26th, 4 a.m. (server time).
Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Battle pass reward
Battle Pass provides a lot of free resources for the players. It is quite generous, even for the F2P version.
F2P battle pass reward:
27 Adventurer's Experience
96 Mystic Enhancement Ores
720000 Moras
5 Acquainted Fates
36 Hero's Wits
The rewards are richer if players buy the "Gnostic Hymn." It offers the following bonuses:
"Gnostic Hymn" battle pass reward:
27 Adventurer's Experience
162 Hero's Wits
384 Mystic Enhancement Ores
2880000 Moras
7 Blue Talent Level-Up Material Boxes
5 Acquainted Fates
4 Intertwined Fates
2 Purple Talent Level-Up Material Boxes
1 Battle Pass-Exclusive weapon
680 Primogems
Players can also buy the "Gnostic Chorus" to get the exclusive battle pass namecard "Travel Notes: Windblume." In addition, players will also obtain five Fragile Resins and 10 free battle pass levels.
Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Battle pass weapons
If a player buys the battle pass, they can claim a pass-exclusive weapon after reaching level 30. The following weapons will be available in Genshin Impact through the 1.4 battle pass:
The Black Sword (Sword)
Maximum attack: 510
Secondary stat: 27.6% Critical Rate
Serpent Spine (Claymore)
Maximum attack: 510
Secondary stat: 27.6% Critical Rate
Solar Pearl (Catalyst)
Maximum attack: 510
Secondary stat: 27.6% Critical Rate
The Viridescent Hunt (Bow)
Maximum attack: 510
Secondary stat: 27.6% Critical Rate
Deathmatch (Polearm)
Maximum attack: 454
Secondary stat: 36.8% Critical Rate
Most players are capable of reaching level 50 on the battle pass. The free resources acquired from the pass will help players on their adventure in Teyvat. This makes the upcoming battle pass the most awaited feature in the update.