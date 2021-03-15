Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Next battle pass release time revealed

Genshin Impact 1.4 update is scheduled to be released on March 17th with the closing of the Lantern Rite Festival, and the beginning of the Windblume Festival. There are several things players can look forward to. One of them is a new battle pass.

The end of the Genshin Impact 1.3 battle pass, "Lantern-Lit Sky," was followed by a revelation of the upcoming pass. Players have since been eagerly looking forward to the battle pass 1.4.

Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Next battle pass release time

Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume"



As new version approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~



All times below based on server time.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/YMefMl450s — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

The next battle pass is set to arrive after the Genshin Impact 1.4 update on March 17th. It is recommended that players wait for the update before completing their city reputation bounties. The "Windborne Blossoms" battle pass will end on April 26th, 4 a.m. (server time).

Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Battle pass reward

Battle pass rewards

Battle Pass provides a lot of free resources for the players. It is quite generous, even for the F2P version.

F2P battle pass reward:

Advertisement

27 Adventurer's Experience

96 Mystic Enhancement Ores

720000 Moras

5 Acquainted Fates

36 Hero's Wits

The rewards are richer if players buy the "Gnostic Hymn." It offers the following bonuses:

"Gnostic Hymn" battle pass reward:

27 Adventurer's Experience

162 Hero's Wits

384 Mystic Enhancement Ores

2880000 Moras

7 Blue Talent Level-Up Material Boxes

5 Acquainted Fates

4 Intertwined Fates

2 Purple Talent Level-Up Material Boxes

1 Battle Pass-Exclusive weapon

680 Primogems

Players can also buy the "Gnostic Chorus" to get the exclusive battle pass namecard "Travel Notes: Windblume." In addition, players will also obtain five Fragile Resins and 10 free battle pass levels.

Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Battle pass weapons

BP Bounty, battle pass

If a player buys the battle pass, they can claim a pass-exclusive weapon after reaching level 30. The following weapons will be available in Genshin Impact through the 1.4 battle pass:

The Black Sword (Sword)

Maximum attack: 510

Secondary stat: 27.6% Critical Rate

Serpent Spine (Claymore)

Advertisement

Maximum attack: 510

Secondary stat: 27.6% Critical Rate

Solar Pearl (Catalyst)

Maximum attack: 510

Secondary stat: 27.6% Critical Rate

The Viridescent Hunt (Bow)

Maximum attack: 510

Secondary stat: 27.6% Critical Rate

Deathmatch (Polearm)

Maximum attack: 454

Secondary stat: 36.8% Critical Rate

Most players are capable of reaching level 50 on the battle pass. The free resources acquired from the pass will help players on their adventure in Teyvat. This makes the upcoming battle pass the most awaited feature in the update.