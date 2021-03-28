Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Hangout Quests of Diona and Noelle might be introduced in the next version

Genshin Impact players might get a sequel to Noelle's Hangout Quest in version 1.5.

As data miners continue to extract more unreleased content from the Genshin Impact 1.5 beta files, a new set of leaks have come out. According to the new leaks, Genshin Impact version 1.5 might introduce Diona's Hangout Quest along with Noelle's.

Noelle already has a Hangout quest in version 1.4 of the game, which is quite popular now. That being said, miHoYo putting effort into quests for underrated characters like Diona is praiseworthy for sure.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Hangout Quests for Diona and Noelle to be introduced in the next version?

The leak came from a Twitter user named ProjectCelestia. As posted by the user, the Genshin Impact 1.5 leak suggests that the two 4-star characters, Diona and Noelle, will be getting quests for the Hangout event in version 1.5.

Hangout Quest's specialty is that they don't have a single ending like most mainstream storylines in the game. Instead, the ending of each character's storyline varies according to the players' unique decisions in different situations.

Noelle (part II) and Diona's Hangout event UI image.

According to the leak, a new event in the Genshin Impact 1.5 Update called "Energy Amplifier Initiation" will include Diona's storyline in the Hangout Event. There is also a chance that the character might be obtainable via the event for a limited time.

However, there was very little information about Noelle's storyline in the event. Only banner art has been retrieved from the mined files of the beta client of Genshin Impact V1.5.

If the leak turns out to be true, then it will be the second Hangout quest for Noelle in the game, as there is already such a quest available in V1.4.

UI image for the event "Energy Amplifier Initiation".

UI image for the event "Energy Amplifier Initiation".

Either Diona will be a part of this quest and/or we will be getting her as a reward upon completion.

Apart from her introductory story quest, Diona has not been shown in any other major events in Genshin Impact so far.

With Hangout events in Genshin Impact 1.4 Update, characters like Chongyun, Bennett, Noelle, and Barbara have got unique Hangout Quests with multiple endings.

Hangout Quests are really helping the community understand the personality of 4-star characters who don't get mainstream attention.

If the leaks come true, then version 1.5 will help build rich personalities and backstories for even more underrated 4-star characters.

