What is Genshin Impact Development Build and how are leakers getting version 1.5 leaks out of it 

Genshin Impact has different client-side applications for different purposes in the game. While Beta testers use a separate version of the game to test unreleased content, ordinary users enjoy the game on the client's stable version via PC, Mobile, and PS4.

Similarly, Genshin Impact 1.5 Update's Development build provides development-friendly UI and control over all the unreleased content that needs to be tested by the user.

The 1.5 beta development build is supposed to be confidential and accessible to a limited number of testers and developers. However, the client has been leaked in the Genshin Impact community, allowing data miners to tear it apart and expose the upcoming content.

Genshin Impact: What is "Development Build" and how are leakers getting version 1.5 leaks out of it

Genshin Impact 1.5 Beta development build surfaced on 4chan

Sources suggest that the development build or V1.5 Beta client was leaked on 4chan a week ago. Later this week, the download links made their way to a subreddit related to Genshin Impact leaks.

The leaked Genshin Impact development build consists of two packages of 20.9GB and 5.4GB. When combined, these packages launch a build that allows common users to access unreleased and confidential content for upcoming versions.

Using the leaked 1.5 beta client, a user can spawn several unreleased boss enemies such as the Abyss Herald, Abyss Lector, Azdaha, and Cryo Hypostasis.

The Beta development build download link published by a user (Image via u/Physical_Atmosphere1)

Players using the Genshin Impact V1.5 Beta development build to spawn new bosses (Image via RedDeadRevenge)

Similarly, other notable spoilers of the Genshin Impact 1.5 like the Housing System and unreleased characters Eula/Yanfei were also available in the leaked development client.

Some users have even found ways to install the client in a windows system without leaving a single trace for officials to find the unauthorized installations.

As of now, the leaked development build or Beta client can only be accessed by users in single-player and offline mode. Game modes that rely on server-side authentication cannot be accessed or manipulated.

Reddit user on how to access the leaked Beta development build of Genshin Impact(Image via u/Bobson567 and u/tclww4757)

Data miners who are aware of how this software works are disassembling the package to find all readable information regarding the Genshin Impact 1.5 update.

Some data miners have even revealed custom boss fights, character showcases, and the use of the Housing System in a minute-long video.

Here, we kindly ask for the support and help of all Travelers to resist leaks, and maintain a fair gaming environment. We will also increase our efforts to deal with such illegal disclosures. — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 17, 2021

Genshin Impact's publisher miHoYo is already aware of the issue and has urged the community not to encourage it.

With all the download links and guides, the leaking may seem easy, but players must be aware that there are legal consequences to it. miHoYo has been strict with leaks in the past.

Multiple players who have violated the NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) have faced legal sanctions already.

Although the process seems easy to repeat, it's recommended that players not get too involved in illegal activities.