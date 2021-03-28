Genshin Impact's revenue charts are out, and Zhongli seems to be the most profitable debutant character among all. A report released by SensorTower revealed the revenue generated by the popular character banners of Genshin Impact.

Thanks to these gacha banners, Genshin Impact has accumulated over $1 billion in player spending within six months of its release, surpassing Pokemon GO and other mobile titles.

Genshin Impact: Revenue generated by Zhongli, Xiao, Hu Tao, and other character banners on their release day on the mobile platform

Genshin Impact releases multiple promotional character-banners for each version of the game. Each limited-time character having a drop rate of 0.6% to 1.6% tempts the users to spend hundreds of dollars to unlock them finally.

In the process, miHoYo has generated millions of dollars on the release day of a 5-star character and weapon in Genshin Impact.

#GenshinImpact surpassed $1 billion in player spending in less than six months following its launch, marking it the fastest mobile game to reach that milestone: https://t.co/reVoQH4orV #mobilegaming #mobilegames pic.twitter.com/cXZGRnIhfR — Sensor Tower (@SensorTower) March 23, 2021

In the past, characters like Klee, Venti, Tartaglia, Zhongli, Ganyu, Xiao, and Hu Tao have been some of the most profitable characters for Genshin Impact.

Revenue generated by character banners on their release day in Genshin Impact:

Zhongli banner: $15.5 Million (Released on December 1, 2020) Albedo banner: $9.1 Million (Released on December 20, 2020) Xiao banner: $15.1 Million (Released on February 3, 2021) Ganyu banner: $14.8 Million (Released on January 13, 2021) Hu Tao banner: $12.9 Million (Released on March 2, 2021)

The banner revenue is estimated based on player-spending on Apple's App Store and Google Play on their respective release days. A detailed article explaining the above stats can be found on Sensor Tower's website.

Genshin Impact was one of the biggest hits of 2020 and is on its way to becoming a billion dollar game.



The title reflects the evolution of Chinese game development and showed that Chinese developed games based on original IP can truly succeed on the global stage.



Quick thread- pic.twitter.com/PaOtSTj3FQ — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 1, 2021

The report does not include characters like Klee, Tartaglia, and Venti, who were introduced before December 2020. Although the exact stats are not available, fans must not forget that Venti and Klee played a major role in generating over $250 million within one month of Genshin Impact's global release in 2020.

Despite all the drama regarding Zhongli's underpowered abilities, the character has owned the most valued banner in the last couple of months. Considering a rerun banner for Zhongli is rumored to arrive in version 1.5 or 1.6 of the game, the revenue can be expected to skyrocket in the future.

