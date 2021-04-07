Wishful Drops event in Genshin Impact: Release date and other details explained

Genshin Impact has revealed an Oceanid event called Wishful Drops that will be part of Version 1.4.

Oceanid is arguably one of the most annoying open-world boss enemies in Genshin Impact. As players continue to upgrade their Hydro-type characters, fighting this creature becomes inevitable. However, the Wishful Drops event will provide unique gameplay, which is different from the usual fight.

Apart from the unique boss fight that the event offers, Wishful Drops will reward players with a gadget or a pet named Endora.

Wishful Drops Oceanid event in Genshin Impact

In early March, Genshin Impact teased a sneak peek of the Wishful Drops Oceanid event as part of the 1.4 update.

According to the preview description, a mysterious life form from the nation of water will end up causing a crisis in the Wine Industry of Mondstadt.

"Wishful Drops" Event - Explore Areas and Obtain the Gadget "Endora"!



During this event, Travelers can complete quests to earn the commemorative event gadget Endora, Hearts of the Spring, Primogems, and other rewards.



View details here:https://t.co/c9DTsGj33e#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/33XBfs0ruO — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 7, 2021

To find a solution to the crisis, players will be accompanied by a pure water creature named Endora.

Using Endora's ability, players can absorb the water creatures spread across different locations. During the mission, Endora will explore the world and learn different things. This process will be called Endora's education.

Absorbing Pure-water creatures using Endora (Image via Genshin Impact)

According to the official announcement by Genshin Impact, the Wishful Drops Oceanid event will be released on April 9, at 10:00 AM (server time) and will last until April 16, 03:59 AM (server time). Gamers with Adventure Rank 20 or above will be eligible to participate in this event.

Rewards for Educating Endora in Wishful Drops event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will be rewarded with Primogems, Heart of Spring, and Mora for completing Endora's education.

The Heart of Spring can be used as an event pass to participate in the Oceanid challenge. In this challenge, the Oceanid, aka Rhodeia, will challenge players directly without sending the water creatures on its behalf. Players can defeat the Oceanid to claim character EXP material and other rewards.

According to the V1.4 preview live stream of Genshin Impact, players can keep the Endora gadget or companion permanently after finishing the event quests of Wishful Drops.

The event offers Primogems, character EXP materials, and a companion or a gadget for a limited time with great value. Players are, therefore, advised to spend maximum Resins and Hearts of Spring to farm their required materials in Genshin Impact.

