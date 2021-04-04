Genshin Impact might introduce Eula, the upcoming 5-star character, with multiple changes to her leaked abilities in V1.5.

Eula is an unreleased 5-star character who is rumored to arrive in the 1.5 Update of the game. Thanks to the leaked developer build of the upcoming version, data miners have easily extracted every possible information about the character.

As of now, Eula's Elemental skill, burst, constellations, and passive abilities have been leaked online. As the Genshin community anticipates her arrival, new leaks have reported a major revamp to one of her passive talents ahead of her official release.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leak shows changes to Eula's passive talent in the test servers

The leaks come from Genshin Impact Info and updates, a popular Facebook page that reports updates and leaks regarding the game's upcoming content. According to the leak, one of Eula's passive talents named "Wellspring of War-lust" has been revamped to provide different benefits.

Eula's passive talent: Wellspring of War-lust [Before]

When Eula's Normal Attacks score CRIT Hits, Icetide Vortex's (Elemental skill) cooldown period will decrease by 0.3 seconds. This effect can occur once every 0.1 seconds.

Eula's passive talent: Wellspring of War-lust [After]

After casting Glacial Illumination (Elemental burst), the effect resets the cooldown period of Icetide Vortex (Elemental skill). Eula immediately gains one Grimheart stack in the process.

Grimheart is the bonus effect that Eula gains after casting her elemental skill. This effect increases her resistance to interruptions and defense.

Apart from the aforementioned talent, Eula has two other passive talents too.

The passive named "Aristocratic Introspection" grants Eula a 10% chance to receive twice the amount of character talent level-up materials while crafting them. It's not useful in combat but helps players farm bonus talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact.

Eula's other passive is called "Roiling Rime," which provides her with the following effect:

When two stacks of Grimheart are consumed upon unleashing the tap-and-hold version of her Elemental skill, a remnant of Lightfall Sword is summoned. The remnant then explodes, dealing 50% equivalent of Lightfall Sword's base damage to the surrounding enemies.

Eula seems to be a pretty overpowered DPS character due to her massive damage-multipliers and attacking speed. The character can easily be one of the best DPS characters in the game if her stats remain unchanged till her final release.

However, the same cannot be guaranteed as the character is part of the Beta Program, and the developers are supposed to make multiple changes to her stats. To balance the game meta and make the character suitable for the open-world environment, these changes are necessary for Genshin Impact.

