Genshin Impact has finally revealed the schedule and the 4-star characters included in the next banner.

In early March, the publisher had teased the "Farewell of Snezhnaya" banner that features the 5-star character Taratglia, AKA Childe, and 4-star, Rosaria. Apart from these two, there was no confirmation about the other two 4-star characters of the banner and its release date for quite a while.

Although fans were almost accurate with the speculations, miHoYo has finally revealed the exact release date and the identities of the promoted 4-star characters of the upcoming banner.

Genshin Impact announces Childe and Rosaria's banner: 4-star characters and release date revealed

Event Wish "Farewell of Snezhnaya" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Childe" Tartaglia (Hydro)!



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat! #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/DejtqjIL6I — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 3, 2021

According to the official announcement by Genshin Impact, the upcoming promotional character banner is named "Farewell to Snezhnaya." It is a rerun banner that features the Fatui's Harbinger, Tartaglia, once again. The nun of Church of Favonius, Rosaria, will also be a part of the banner as the newest 4-star character in the game.

Apart from Rosaria, there will be two more characters in the banner too. The 4-star characters that are part of the upcoming Childe banner in Genshin Impact are:

Rosaria Fischl Barbara

The upcoming banner featuring Childe/Tartaglia, Rosaria, Fischl, and Barbara will be released on April 6th, at 6PM server time, and it will last until April 27th, at 02:59 PM server time.

The 4-star characters of the Childe banner (Image via miHoYo)

Advertisement

During this period, the mentioned characters will receive a boosted drop rate, allowing players to unlock the time-limited characters easily.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Upcoming version to feature PvP Hide & Seek event and Safeguarding "Unusual Hilichurl" quest.

Rosaria and Childe/Tartaglia in the next character banner:

Rosaria is the latest addition to the huge character archive of Genshin Impact and is being considered the highlight of the Farewell of Snezhnaya banner. She was earlier introduced as an NPC during "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" quest in the game. Later, rumors and leaks confirmed the character to being playable in future updates. Since then, the hype around Rosaria has been rising consistently.

On the other hand, The Fatui Harbinger, Tartaglia, AKA Childe, makes his 2nd appearance in the character banners. Childe is well known for his massive Elemental Burst damage in the game. However, the hype surrounding Childe isn't all that high, as the 5-star character is difficult to unlock for most of the free-to-play audience.

Also read: Genshin Impact Rosaria ascension materials and talent level-up resources listed.