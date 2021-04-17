List of all Genshin Impact redeem codes working in April 2021

Genshin Impact has revealed a list of redeem codes that reward free Primogems, Mora, and more.

Primogems, being the most premium in-game currency in Genshin Impact, are very difficult to collect without spending real money. Often, the publisher releases unique codes that help gamers get some Primogems for free, apart from the regular quests and missions.

miHoYo has released multiple codes since the launch of the game, but most of them don't last long enough. That being said, this article lists all Genshin Impact codes still working as of April 17th, 2021.

Latest Genshin Impact redeem codes to get free Primogems in April 2021

4BNSD3675J8D

FS6SU367M279

SBNBUK67M37Z

Genshin Impact released three codes recently on its version 1.5 special program live stream. Hundreds of thousands of gamers watched the 1.5 live stream for sneak peeks at upcoming content.

To appreciate the community for their support, Genshin Impact released three redeem codes that can be exchanged for 300 Primogems and are valid for 24 hours.

Earlier, in March, miHoYo had released a few promo codes that still work for many users who did not redeem them back then. Not to forget, there is a redeem code that never expires and can be redeemed once by every player irrespective of region and platforms.

The list of latest Genshin Impact redeem codes working in April 2021 are:

FS6SU367M279 - 100 Primogems 4BNSD3675J8D - 100 Primogems ATPTUJPP53QH - 100 Primogems GS6ACJ775KNV - 60 Primogems SBNBUK67M37Z - 30 Primogems GENSHINGIFT- 50 Primogems

Latest Genshin Impact redeem code rewards in April 2021

Confirmation message for successful redemption

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes in the game

Players must launch Genshin Impact on PC or Mobile. Once the game is loaded, they may click on the "Paimon" icon to open the menu. In the menu, users have to navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem code. They can lick on the "Redeem Now" option to access the redemption prompt. Users should enter the redeem codes, and click on the "Exchange" button.

Redeem code rewards will be sent to the in-game mail in Genshin Impact

When the codes are redeemed successfully, the Primogems will be sent to players' in-game mail. Claiming the rewards from the mail will transfer them to the inventory.

Some of the above redeem codes are supposed to expire after a specific time, while some are not. The codes are not restricted to any particular region but can be redeemed only once per account.

