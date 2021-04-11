Genshin Impact 1.5 leak shows changes to Eula's Elemental burst effect

Genshin Impact failed to minimize leaks for the 1.5 update, as a new set of leaks has revealed changes to Eula's talents yet again.

After exposing Eula's gameplay, talents, and possible voice actors, the data miners have reported some changes to her Elemental burst effect and passive talent.

As the character nears her official release with the 1.5 Update, more changes to her skills and damage stats are expected in the next few weeks.

That being said, this article takes a look at changes to Eula's leaked talents in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Changes to Eula's Elemental burst and other talents

The leak comes from "Genshin Impact Info and Updates," a popular Facebook page covering leaks, updates, and other news regarding Genshin Impact.

According to the alleged leak, Eula's Elemental burst "Glacial Illumination" will no longer lose the burst benefits when leaving the field, allowing other party members to fight easily.

The following are believed to be Eula's earlier and revamped burst effect in Genshin Impact.

Advertisement

Eula's Elemental burst: Glacial Illumination

When Eula uses her Elemental burst "Glacial Illumination," she sweeps her claymore, dealing Cryo-damage to the enemies.

Additionally, a Lightfall Sword is summoned, which follows her for a certain period of time. When Eula dies or leaves the field, the sword explodes, dealing massive physical damage to the surrounding enemies.

Most of the burst effects remain unchanged after the revamp except for the explosion of the Lightfall Sword. According to the new effects, the Lightfall Sword will not explode immediately when Eula leaves the field. Instead, she will gain additional resistance to interruptions for the next seven seconds.

Also read: Genshin Impact: 5 Probable ascension materials required to upgrade Eula in 1.5 Update.

Earlier changes to Eula's passive talent in Genshin Impact 1.5 test servers

Earlier, the same leaker had posted changes to Eula's passive talent, named "Wellspring of War-lust" a week ago. Based on the revamped effect, Eula's passive will have the following effects:

After using Glacial Illumination (Elemental burst), the passive talent resets the cooldown period of Icetide Vortex (Elemental skill).

Advertisement

Additionally, Eula gains one Grimheart stack in the process instantly.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Yanfei's ascension materials revealed by data miners.

It's difficult to say if the changed effects are nerfing the damage output or buffing it, as the damage multipliers have not been revealed yet.

But the revamped effects will certainly help balance the game meta without letting players settle for a game-breaking, overpowered character.

Eula is a physical-damage-oriented character. So it won't be easy for her to produce six-digit damage numbers using Elemental mastery and reactions.

As a result, the character is expected to undergo multiple testing phases to qualify as a 5-star DPS character.

Also read: How to redeem Genshin Impact codes to get free Primogems: Step-by-step beginner's guide.