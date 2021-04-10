How to redeem Genshin Impact codes to get free Primogems: Step-by-step beginner's guide

Genshin Impact codes are often released by the game's publishers and can be redeemed to get free Primogems, Mora and other rewards.

Primogems, being the most valuable in-game currency, help players unlock new characters, weapons, and other precious items.

It usually isn't easy to collect Primogems without spending real money in the game. In this case, Genshin Impact promo codes or redeem codes can help F2P players get free Primogems without spending money.

However, redeeming these codes can be challenging for beginners. This article will explain all the possible ways to redeem Genshin Impact codes on PC and mobile devices.

How can players redeem Genshin Impact codes for free Primogems in April 2021?

Redeem Code:



GS6ACJ775KNV



For 60 Primogems ✨ + 10k mora 💰 pic.twitter.com/02PK0pLt0m — Genshin Impact Memes (@Genshinmem) March 28, 2021

As of now, there are two ways to redeem Genshin Impact codes. One method allows players to redeem the codes via the in-game menu, while the other method requires players to sign in to their miHoYo account and claim the rewards via the official website.

Players can use the following Genshin Impact codes to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact.

GENSHINGIFT - 50 Primogems, 3 X Hero's Wits

GS6ACJ775KNV - 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes for free Primogems via the in-game menu

Players can follow the steps given below to redeem Genshin Impact codes for free Primogems via the in-game menu:

Players need to launch Genshin Impact on their mobile or PC. Once the gameplay window is loaded properly, they can click on the "Paimon" icon in the screen's top-left corner. Players can then navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem code. They should enter the code and click on the "Exchange" button. Once the code is redeemed successfully, players can close the redemption prompt and open their in-game mail to find the rewards. Players can click on the "Claim" or "Claim all" button to transfer the Primogems to the game inventory.

In-game option for redeeming Genshin Impact codes (Image via Genshin Impact)

Confirmation message for successfully redeeming the code (Image via Genshin Impact)

Primogems are sent to the in-game mail after redeeming the codes (Image via Genshin Impact)

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes for free Primogems on the web browser

Players can follow the steps given below to redeem Genshin Impact codes for free Primogems via the official website of the game:

Players need to open the official code redemption page of Genshin Impact by clicking on this link. They can then log in to their miHoyo account. After logging in successfully, players should fill the text fields with the required information. After entering the server, nickname, and code, they should click on the "redeem" button. Upon successful redemption, the Primogems and other rewards will be sent to the player's account via in-game mail. Players can launch Genshin Impact on their preferred platform to find the rewards waiting in the mailbox, ready to be claimed. They can click on the "Claim" button to transfer the Primogems and other rewards to the inventory successfully.

Official redemption webpage for Genshin Impact codes (Image via Genshin Impact)

Successfully claiming the free Primogems from the Redeem codes (Image via Genshin Impact)

Some Genshin Impact codes last for a long period, while others expire a few hours after their release. The codes can usually only be redeemed once per user and per account.

To keep track of the latest codes, players can join the official Discord server of Genshin Impact or follow the official social media accounts of the game.

