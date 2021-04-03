A new Genshin Impact leak reveals a 5-star Claymore weapon is rumored to arrive in upcoming updates.

The weapon seems to be part of the Primordial Jade series that once introduced a polearm and a sword in the weapons banner in version 1.3.

Claymore-type weapons are usually known for their slow but strong hits that can penetrate Geo shields and deal massive physical damage. Currently, there are only a few such weapons in Genshin Impact that are best suited for DPS characters. If the leak comes true, the claymore could be game-breaking when paired with DPS characters such as Diluc or the upcoming character Eula in the future.

Genshin Impact leaks: New 5-star Primordial Jade claymore allegedly in development

The leak comes from "Genshin Impact Info and updates," a Facebook page popular for leaks and updates regarding Genshin Impact. This includes the physical appearance of the 5-star Primordial Jade Greatsword, along with some unconfirmed stats.

Leaked stats of the 5-star Primordial Jade Claymore in Genshin Impact:

According to the leaked stats, the Primordial Jade claymore will have a base ATK of 48, which is increased to 674 at level 90 upon maxing it out. As a secondary stat, the claymore-type weapon provides a 4.8% Crit rate, which goes up to 22.1% when upgraded to level 90.

Leaked passive abilities of Primordial Jade Claymore in Genshin Impact

As the leaks are described completely in Chinese, the passive abilities had to be translated via "Google Translate" to understand the effects. According to the leaks, 5-star Primordial Jade Claymore has the combined bonuses of the polearm and sword of the same series.

Primordial Jade greatsword provides 20% to 40% additional HP to its wielder depending upon its refinement rank. With that being said, it also provides a 1.2% to 2.4% ATK bonus that scales up with the wielder's maximum HP.

Primordial Jade-cutter in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Ruffix)

Primordial Jade winged-spear in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Ruffix)

Primordial Jade series weapons are not new to the game. Genshin Impact has introduced the Primordial Jade Cutter and Primordial Jade Winged-spear as limited-time 5-star weapons.

Both weapons have been part of the promotional weapon banners in version 1.3 of Genshin Impact. Due to their critical rate bonus via substats, the weapons are considered as top-tier DPS-oriented weapons in Genshin Impact.

Although the rumors seem slightly believable, readers are advised to take this leak with a pinch of salt. As the official announcement is yet to be made and there are not enough facts to back the leaked details, it'd be too early to predict the arrival date of the Primordial Jade greatsword in Genshin Impact.

