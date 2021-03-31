Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Upcoming weekly boss, Azhdaha, to drop two new artifacts and Dream Solvent

Genshin Impact plans to introduce two new artifact sets and a weekly talent material converter in the 1.5 Update.

As the release date closes in, data miners have found new items that will be rewarded for defeating the creature. The items include a new material called "Dream Solvent" and two artifact sets.

Earlier, a set of leaks had revealed the appearance, bonuses, and rarity of the two artifact sets.

With the new information revealing their sources of availability, the leaks are almost guaranteed to be part of the Genshin Impact 1.5 Update.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Upcoming weekly boss, Azhdaha, to drop new artifacts and materials

The leak came from Honey Impact, which was later highlighted by the Facebook page "Genshin Impact Info and Updates."

According to the leak, the upcoming boss enemy, Azhdaha, will drop two new artifacts named "Tenacity of the Millelith" and "Pale Flame Set" when defeated.

Apart from the artifacts, the long-rumored talent-material converter called "Dream Solvent" will also be obtainable from the boss fight.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: New artifact rewards from Azhdaha boss fight

According to Honey Impact, both artifact sets will have their 4-star and 5-star rarity versions. While the Pale Flame set seems to be DPS-oriented, Tenacity of the Millelith seems suitable for supporting characters. The 2-piece and 4-piece set bonuses for the artifact sets are:

Pale Flame Set:

2-piece set bonus: Physical DMG is increased by 25%

4-piece set bonus: When the Elemental Skill hits an opponent, Attack damage is increased by 6% for seven seconds. This effect stacks up to three times and can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. When three stacks are completed, the 2-set bonus is increased by 100%.

Tenacity of the Millelith Set:

2-piece set bonus: HP of the wielder is increased by 20%

4-piece set bonus: When the Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the Attack damage of allies increases by 20%, and Shield Strength is increased by 30% for three seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds, even when the wielding character is off the field.

Advertisement

Also read: Genshin Impact: Revenue generated by Zhongli, Xiao, Hu Tao, and other character banners on their release day on the mobile platform

Dream Solvent in Genshin Impact 1.5: New weekly talent-material converter

Unlike Azhdaha and the new artifacts, Dream Solvent is not a new leak. According to the leaker, the material is present in the CBT (Closed Beta Testing) files before the game's global release.

Despite its presence in the game files, Dream Solvent was never introduced in past updates for unclear reasons.

Although the old description of the item states Trounce Domain and Wolf of the North as the only sources, the latest leaks have listed it as one of the obtainable rewards from Azhdaha.

Dream Solvent is supposed to serve a similar purpose as the Parametric Transformer in Genshin Impact. It allows players to craft their desired weekly talent level-up material in exchange for unnecessary talent material.

If the leak becomes true, players who have a stockpile of unnecessary talent level-up materials can craft the necessary talent materials and finally build their preferred characters.

Also read: New set of Genshin Impact leaks shows the Electro-type Travelers: Possible content for the Inazuma region update?

Advertisement

Although Dream Solvent's rarity level is marked as 4-star, it's hard to guarantee its drop rate. Thanks to infamous weapon prototypes that prove rarer than 5-star materials, the supposed drop rates are no longer reliable.

If the leaks turn out to be accurate, they can introduce a new meta quickly. Upcoming characters like Eula, who rely on physical damage, can make the best use of the Pale Flame set.

Similarly, Zhongli's rerun possibilities might allow players to unlock the character and put Tenacity of the Millelith artifacts to good use.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Upcoming version to feature PvP Hide & Seek event and Safeguarding "Unusual Hilichurl" quest