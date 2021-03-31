Create
Genshin Impact 1.5: Is a Zhongli banner re-run on its way?

Rumors and speculations suggest Zhongli
Rumors and speculations suggest Zhongli's banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.5 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Titas "TeeKay" Khan
ANALYST
Modified 47 min ago
Rumors

Speculation and rumors for Genshin Impact 1.5 are in full swing as the community continues hoping for "Geo Daddy" Zhongli's banner re-run.

After the recent banner re-run of Venti and the upcoming banner re-run for Childe, the community has come up with many theories to support its claims of a Zhongli banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Apart from the fact that the "Geo Daddy" has received various buffs since his release in December, Genshin Impact 1.5's probable release time perfectly coincides with the six-month cooldown period since Zhongli's release in-game.

Additionally, the geo-element in Genshin Impact has continuously received various buffs over recent updates. Considering all these factors, the developers, miHoYo, could very well be hinting towards a Zhongli banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Zhongli banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.5

Considering the massive response that Zhongli received from the community, it is safe to say that miHoYo might be looking to benefit from the situation by introducing a banner re-run for the "Geo Daddy."

Additionally, the character receiving multiple buffs in recent updates could only be a sign of a banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Even Venti went through a similar cycle before getting his banner re-run in update 1.4. Additionally, the six-month cooldown period, which ends in May for Zhongli, was also observed in the case of Venti's banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.4.

On top of everything, the community has been continuously requesting miHoYo for Zhongli's banner re-run. Apart from being one of the strongest five-star rated characters in the game, Zhongli also commands a massive following in the Genshin Impact community.

Considering all of these facts, it seems that all the speculations and rumors regarding Zhongli in Genshin Impact 1.5 could be true. However, until and unless the new update's official details are revealed by miHoYo, the entire scenario remains mere conjecture.

With that said, the developer has taken a stern stance against leaks suggesting that they might have massive plans for the community via Genshin Impact 1.5. The company does not wish to spoil the surprise for everyone before the update releases.

Published 31 Mar 2021, 16:49 IST
Genshin Impact
