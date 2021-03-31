Genshin Impact 1.5: Is a Zhongli banner re-run on its way?

Speculation and rumors for Genshin Impact 1.5 are in full swing as the community continues hoping for "Geo Daddy" Zhongli's banner re-run.

After the recent banner re-run of Venti and the upcoming banner re-run for Childe, the community has come up with many theories to support its claims of a Zhongli banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Apart from the fact that the "Geo Daddy" has received various buffs since his release in December, Genshin Impact 1.5's probable release time perfectly coincides with the six-month cooldown period since Zhongli's release in-game.

claymore zhongli--

this has been boiling in my head for months#GenshinImpact #原神 #zhongli pic.twitter.com/OrRa846yCb — flufii - childe rerun trailer waiting room (@shorelightss) March 25, 2021

Additionally, the geo-element in Genshin Impact has continuously received various buffs over recent updates. Considering all these factors, the developers, miHoYo, could very well be hinting towards a Zhongli banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Zhongli banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.5

Considering the massive response that Zhongli received from the community, it is safe to say that miHoYo might be looking to benefit from the situation by introducing a banner re-run for the "Geo Daddy."

Additionally, the character receiving multiple buffs in recent updates could only be a sign of a banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Advertisement

Even Venti went through a similar cycle before getting his banner re-run in update 1.4. Additionally, the six-month cooldown period, which ends in May for Zhongli, was also observed in the case of Venti's banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.4.

On top of everything, the community has been continuously requesting miHoYo for Zhongli's banner re-run. Apart from being one of the strongest five-star rated characters in the game, Zhongli also commands a massive following in the Genshin Impact community.

Far East Wind Zhongli been living in my head rent free for the past few months... ☂️🔶#GenshinImpact #IdentityV pic.twitter.com/B2sWk1Vtar — cheese. (emote comms closed) (@ch1sh10) March 25, 2021

Advertisement

just here 2 of my fav things in genshin: zhongli and the sunrise pic.twitter.com/fVJMTLsKsO — yuu✩钟离 (@CATZH0NG) March 24, 2021

Considering all of these facts, it seems that all the speculations and rumors regarding Zhongli in Genshin Impact 1.5 could be true. However, until and unless the new update's official details are revealed by miHoYo, the entire scenario remains mere conjecture.

With that said, the developer has taken a stern stance against leaks suggesting that they might have massive plans for the community via Genshin Impact 1.5. The company does not wish to spoil the surprise for everyone before the update releases.