Genshin Impact 1.5 Leaks: Alleged Zhongli re-run, 4-star characters for Zhongli banner, and more

After Venti's banner re-run in update 1.4, players believe that Zhongli will be the next character to feature in a banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.5.

To support the claim of Zhongli's banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.5, players have come up with a bunch of plausible theories.

Starting from the fact that Zhongli received multiple buffs since his release in December to pointing out the six-month cooldown for a banner re-run, the community is absolutely jubilant about a Zhongli banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Even Venti's banner re-run was initiated six months after the character's first banner in Genshin Impact. It is no coincidence that the first Zhongli banner's six-month cooldown period ends with the release of update 1.5 in May.

Moreover, Zhongli, as well as the geo element as a whole, have received multiple buffs over the last few updates, suggesting a return of Zhongli.

just here 2 of my fav things in genshin: zhongli and the sunrise pic.twitter.com/fVJMTLsKsO — yuu✩钟离 (@CATZH0NG) March 24, 2021

Additionally, given that Zhongli was a comparatively weaker character at the time of his release than he is now, many more players are likely to try the five-star rated geo-elemental character in Genshin Impact 1.5.

4 star rated characters for Zhongli banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.5

Since introducing Rosaria as a new four-star rated character in Childe's banner re-run in update 1.4, there has been speculation that four-star characters might as well be introduced similarly in future updates.

Having said that, there is a high chance that if fans witness a Zhongli banner in Genshin Impact 1.5, they might also see the introduction of a new four-star character.

Nevertheless, because Ningguang, dubbed as the 'Geo Queen' by the community, received a buff in update 1.4, she could be one of the four-star rated characters in the Zhongli banner re-run.

Given that Zhongli has been dubbed the 'Geo Daddy' by the Genshin Impact community, miHoYo could place this dynamic duo under the same banner.

However, no matter which four-star rated characters are featured in the Zhongli banner re-run, the community's main attraction will obviously be the five-star rated geo-elemental character.

Far East Wind Zhongli been living in my head rent free for the past few months... ☂️🔶#GenshinImpact #IdentityV pic.twitter.com/B2sWk1Vtar — cheese. (emote comms closed) (@ch1sh10) March 25, 2021

Being one of the strongest damage-disabled characters in Genshin Impact makes Zhongli one of the must-have characters for any party.