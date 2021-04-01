Genshin Impact's Contending Tides is an upcoming arena event that can be described as a mini spiral-abyss.

miHoYo's official announcement in the Hoyolab forum revealed three different types of challenges over the first three days of the event.

Contending Tides allows players to complete challenges in the battle arena and win free Primogems and other rewards for fighting multiple stages.

The event was teased for the first time during the Genshin Impact 1.4 Update preview live stream in early March. Later, on March 31st, the publisher revealed the schedule, eligibility, and details about the arena challenge.

Genshin Impact Contending Tides event: Challenges and arena effects for the first 3 days revealed.

According to the announcement, the Contending Tides event will begin on April 02 at 10:00 a.m. server time.

The event will continue for over a week and ends on April 12 at 03:59 a.m. server time. During this time, players will be able to challenge waves of monsters at the Meaty Arena in Dadaupa Gorge.

Hmm? Paimon still isn't back yet. Can't say I didn't warn her about the dangers of eating too much in one sitting! But as the saying goes, it's your funeral... Anyway, never fear, for Hu Tao is here to tell you all you need to know about Contending Tides~https://t.co/FMKZbGLIIm pic.twitter.com/ZR0rMQgy2g — Hu Tao (@GenshinImpact) April 1, 2021

The arena will introduce new challenges every day, with unique effects or bonuses. Each challenge will have three difficulty levels, with the highest level providing the most precious rewards.

Genshin Impact has revealed the challenges of the first three days of Contending Tides.

Genshin Impact Contending Tides: Challenges and arena effects of Day-1

Contending Tides challenge for Day-1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The challenge for the first day is called "Welcome to Easy Mode." In this, players can benefit from the arena's effects by fighting an aura inside the arena. The aura will provide the following bonuses:

The on-field character gets a 100% ATK bonus. If the character's stamina is above 50%, then scoring hits on the opponents will form shockwaves dealing AoE damage. This effect can be triggered once every 3 seconds.

Genshin Impact Contending Tides: Challenges and arena effects of Day-2

Contending Tides challenge for Day-2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The challenge of Day-2 is named "Don't Sweat It." At this stage, players are not required to be present in an aura to avail the bonuses. The arena effect will provide a massive damage buff to the electro-charged reaction.

Electro-charged bonuses will have the following statistical improvements:

Electro-charged reaction damage is increased by 150% A scoring Electro-charged hit on an opponent generates a shockwave that deals with AoE-damage. The Shockwave can be formed once every 5 seconds.

Characters like Lisa, Fischl, Beidou, and Razor can utilize the maximum bonus against Hydro Slimes at this stage.

Genshin Impact Contending Tides: Challenges and arena effects of Day-3

Contending Tides challenge for Day-3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The challenge of Day-3 is named "Art of the Cannonball." At this stage, the arena effect will provide a plunging damage bonus to the players.

Performing such an attack at this stage will increase the shockwave damage and the next plunging attack of all the allies. The statistical benefits of the arena effect are:

A shockwave will be created with every plunging attack, dealing damage to all the opponents present in the arena. Afterward, all the party members receive a 50% damage bonus for the next plunging attack and shockwave. This effect can be stacked up to 10 times, allowing a maximum of 500% bonus.

Characters like Xiao and Diluc, who have massive plunging attack damage multipliers, are best suited for this stage.

All the above challenges will have three difficulty modes with three criteria for completion. Upon passing the challenge successfully, players will be rewarded with Primogems, Hero's Wits, Talent books, Mora, and more.

Players above Adventure Rank 20 can participate in this event by completing the "Mountainous Summons" quest in Genshin Impact.

