5 best 3-star weapons in Genshin Impact that are worth maxing out

Genshin Impact players recieve many weapons in their journey across Teyvat, and players may be wondering which weapons are worth keeping.

Certain weapons may have more to them than meets the eye, and three-star weapons usually have unexpected worth in the right hands. These are the best three-star weapons that players should max out.

Five best 3-star weapons in Genshin Impact

Each weapon in Genshin Impact serves its own purpose, and certain three star weapons can outperform even five stars when utilized on the correct characters. Making sure to outfit characters with the correct weapons is key to success in Genshin Impact.

#5: Debate Club

(Image via Mihoyo)

The Debate Club is definitely a nostalgic weapon for any Genshin Impact players who started with a strong claymore user. As one of the easiest to acquire claymores, the Debate Club is a strong early-to-mid-game weapon and remains a useful weapon to have in reserve.

At level 90, it has 401 base attack, and a 35.2% Attack bonus, along with its on-hit 120% Attack DMG burst effect at refinement 5. Players should keep one strong Debate Club in their inventory to test out new claymore units, as it is a cheap and effective weapon.

#4: Slingshot

(Image via Mihoyo)

A powerful weapon in the hands of a main DPS bow unit like physical damage Fischl or Childe, the Slingshot can be a great option when players need a budget bow.

With a crit rate ascension stat going up to 31.2% at level 90, along with a strong passive skill that increases DMG by up to 60% at refinement 5, the Slingshot remains a solid pick for Genshin Impact players who prefer an up close and personal playstyle with their archers.

#3: Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

(Image via Mihoyo)

A staple pick for support catalyst wielders, the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers has a passive bonus strong enough to rate it much higher than 3 stars.

When a catalyst user holds this weapon, the next character that is swapped in will receive a huge boost to their Attack stat, up to 48% at refinement 5. This weapon also comes with HP as its ascension stat, making it a strong pick for a healer like Barbara.

#2: White Tassel

(Image via Mihoyo)

Genshin Impact players may have made the mistake of using their White Tassles to refine other weapons, and if so, they might have just missed out on the chance to use a great weapon. The White Tassel only appears in chests in Liyue, and has no chance of dropping from any other source, which makes it one of the rarer weapons in Genshin Impact.

It boasts a 22.1% crit rate bonus at level 90, along with a 401 base attack. The real strength of this weapon comes in its passive, which increases Normal attack damage by 24% at refinement 1 and goes up to 48% at refinement 5. This is huge for spear users like Xiao or Hu Tao, and it can be a great weapon for either of them if players are lacking in options.

#1: Harbinger of Dawn

(Image via Mihoyo)

The Harbinger of Dawn takes the first place on this list due to its power surpassing those of even five stars for certain characters. This weapon has an incredible passive, increasing both crit rate and crit damage on a single weapon, boosting crit damage by 46.9% at level 90 and by increasing the crit rate of the wielder by up to 28% at refinement 5.

This makes the weapon ideal for sword supports, and it is by far the best weapon for Albedo, barring high refinement 5 stars of course. Genshin Impact players should definitely pick this weapon up and max it out.

Players who lack five-star weapons should definitely not be discouraged, as the many weapon options in Genshin Impact allow for even free-to-play players to succeed.

