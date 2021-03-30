Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Release date, leaks, expected banners, and more

A lot of information about the Genshin Impact 1.5 update has been leaked and it seems quite exciting for both new and old players of the game. As Genshin Impact's 1.4 event continues, players are looking forward to the next big update to miHoYo's hit open world RPG.

When to expect Genshin Impact 1.5

As the patch releases a month from the publishing of this article on Wednesday, w8 April, it gives players plenty of time to enjoy the Windblume Festival and get as many primogems as possible for the next few banners.

The release date follows miHoYo's typical pacing and all signs seem to point to this date as the release of Genshin Impact 1.5.

What is coming in Genshin Impact 1.5?

via an unknown source,

Non-final Weekly Boss Azhdaha intro and phase one (of an expected three) showcase. End of the video (after 1:20ish) is dialogue from the intro cutscene which includes some spoilers from Zhongli's second character quest. pic.twitter.com/LdaHiuRH0d — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 22, 2021

There have been many datamines about the content of Genshin Impact 1.5 from the new housing system to a new difficult boss and even new story quests for players to complete.

It is safe to say that there will be a lot for players to do in Genshin Impact 1.5 and this might not even be all of it.

It may be unadvisable for players who wish to be unspoiled to watch any leaks, though the new content seems very exciting. Aside from this content, there seems to be the possibility of more hangout events for Diona and Noelle. Players might also be able to spend more time with their favorite Mondstadt characters.

Advertisement

The housing system also seems very robust, and will be a lot of fun for players who are big fans of customization.

What banners are coming to Genshin Impact patch 1.5?

Genshin Impact's banners are always the most exciting aspect of the game for the playerbase, and Genshin Impact 1.5 doesn't disappoint. The much hyped Zhongli seems to be making a return, alongside new characters Eula and Yanfei.

The exact configuration of the banners is currently unknown, though it is likely that Yanfei will be with Zhongli and Eula will be on her own banner, as she is a 5-star character.

If players are not rolling for Zhongli, they should keep an eye on Eula, as she seems very powerful. Rolling on Zhongli is advisable, however.

since a zhongli rerun in 1.5 is looking highly viable, here's my presentation on why you should pull for zhongli pic.twitter.com/fHidBsB0db — goo (@staffofhouma) March 28, 2021

Advertisement

What else is known about Genshin Impact patch 1.5?

There seem to be many bosses added to the new patch of Genshin Impact like the Cryo Hypostasis and the Abyss Lector. There also seems to be new artifacts being added to the game, which may be powerful on the right characters.

These artifacts are known as the Tenacity of the Millelith and The Last Act of Foolishness.

If that absurd sword is real then via https://t.co/H4acPzcr6y

Last Act of Foolishness:

2P: Phys DMG 25%

4P: When an E hits an enemy, ATK increased by 10% for 7sec, this effect stacks up to 3 times. At 3 stacks double the 2P effect.

Numbers certainly subject to change during beta pic.twitter.com/HFTMmMOX4A — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 17, 2021

via https://t.co/H4acPzu1Y6 again

Tenacity of the Millelith

2P: HP +20%

4P: When an E hits an enemy, Attack and Shield Strength of the party is increased by 20% for 3 seconds.

Again very likely to be tweaked, there's similar effects with different numbers floating around. pic.twitter.com/2m9x8aK7Dd — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 17, 2021

These two artifact sets seem very strong for the right characters, so players should make sure to build each character correctly. With so much coming to Genshin Impact 1.5, players certainly have a lot to look forward to.