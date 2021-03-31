Genshin Impact Contending Tides event: Schedule, eligibility, and challenge details revealed

Genshin Impact 1.4 continues to add a handful of new in-game content for gamers worldwide. One of these is the new "Contending Tides" event, which will only run for a limited time.

Players can participate in the challenge to obtain rewards that they can instantly receive. To be eligible to do so, a certain Adventure Rank should be met by them.

This article talks about the Contending Tides event in Genshin Impact, including its schedule, eligibility, and challenge details.

Genshin Impact Contending Tides event schedule and eligibility

The official Twitter account of developers miHoYo posted an announcement regarding the new limited-time event as part of the 1.4 update. It mentioned that Travelers can participate in challenges located at the Dadaupa George's Meaty Arena.

Contending Tides Event - Challenge the Arena and Win Primogems



During this event, Travelers can participate in challenges at Dadaupa Gorge's Meaty Arena and earn Primogems and other rewards.



View details here:https://t.co/4FJ8DBJxql#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/L7ChGuepe2 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 31, 2021

The event will run from April 2nd at 10:00 until April 12th at 03:59. Players who are at least Adventure Rank 20 will be eligible to participate.

Changing a player's World Level won't affect how hard a challenge will be, so this can be done to match their skills and capabilities.

Genshin Impact Contending Tides challenge details

This event will introduce a new challenge every day, with three corresponding difficulty levels, one of which gamers can choose as per preference.

Taking on a higher tier will automatically clear the lower levels, meaning if they choose to do the hardest among the three, the other two will get cleared immediately.

Another aspect players should take note of is the criteria for each challenge. Completing these will grant them rewards such as Primogems. Accomplishing these challenges will also enhance specific abilities.

Most of the challenges involve fighting off various creatures. But as the difficulty level goes higher, gimmicks and other twists could be part of these challenges, which can be more challenging to gamers in Genshin Impact.