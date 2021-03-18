Genshin Impact 1.4 Peculiar Wonderland event guide: Stages, rewards, and collab coupons revealed

Genshin Impact 1.4 has introduced a ton of limited-time events as part of the new in-game content being released from time to time. The Peculiar Wonderland from the "Invitation of Windblume" event is now live. Players worldwide can obtain rewards.

Completing the event's quests will grant players Peculiar collab coupons, which can be exchanged for prizes such as Priomegems, Mora, and other Enhancement materials. Players should complete these tasks before the event ends on April 5th.

With that in mind, this article lists the Genshin Impact 1.4 Peculiar Wonderland event guide, including the stages, rewards, and collab coupons up for grabs.

Genshin Impact 1.4 Peculiar Wonderland event Stages, challenges, and trials for collab coupons

In the Peculiar Wonderland event, players must complete three challenges and one trial to obtain collab coupons. There are eight challenges available: "Windblume Blessing," "Stepping Stone Antics," "Shimmering Path," "No Landing," "Barrage Minuet," "The Great Bubble Crash," "Bubble Speedster," and "One-Way Traffic." The challenges will be randomly selected and three available at any time.

Completing each challenge will also give players "Facundity," which can be used to unlock "Blessings." These Blessings are vital in accomplishing the trial later on, which will require them to defeat stronger enemies.

Once they may collect a sufficient amount of collab coupons, players can exchange them for rewards in the Event Shop. One of those is the 4-star "Windblume Ode" (bow), as well as its refinement material "The Visible Winds." Other prizes such as the Hero's Wit and Weapon Ascencion Materials are also available.

Genshin Impact 1.4 Peculiar Conqueror tasks

Aside from the challenges and trials, there are also Peculiar Conqueror tasks in Genshin Impact 1.4. Each level corresponds to a handful of tasks that offer rewards when accomplished.

Image via miHoYo

However, players must note that only those with Adventure Rank 20 or higher will be eligible to participate in these events. Leaving Wonderland while a challenge is in progress will cease access to tasks and associated rewards.