How to finish bounties and increase reputation level in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has frequent quests which players can grind regularly. These include bounties, classified according to the nations of Teyvat.

But first, gamers should reach reputation level 2 in Genshin Impact to qualify for these bounties. Once they get a hand on these quests, they can do them weekly to further increase their reputation level and eventually obtain additional rewards.

With that being said, this article lists how to do bounties and increase a players' reputation level in Genshin Impact.

Bounties in Genshin Impact

Players who will accept a bounty from a certain nation in Teyvat will get a search location where the target creature is placed. Once they reach the area, a time limit of 10 minutes will be given to find the target.

There are bounties of three difficulty levels in Genshin Impact, classified into 3, 4, and 5-star bounties. Some of the creatures that can be targets include the Abyss Mages, Mitachurls, Eye of the Storm, Stonehide Lawachurl, Ruin Guard, and Ruin Hunter.

Failing to defeat the target creatures in the given time will mark players as unsuccessful with their bounty.

Advertisement

Increasing the reputation level in Genshin Impact

After successfully finishing the bounties, players receive a sufficient amount of reputation EXP depending on the difficulty levels. 3-stars will grant 60 EXP, 4-stars 80 EXP, and 5-stars may offer 100 EXP.

Mora will also be given to players accomplishing the bounty, in amounts of 20,000, 25,000, or 30,000, depending on the star tier present.

The bounty page in Genshin Impact (Image via Eckogen, YouTube)

Players may do up to three bounties per week. It means that the maximum reputation EXP that they can get could reach up to 300.

Hence, it is best to do the 5-star bounties to maximize the possible EXP that they can obtain. Players can also do such bounties in co-op mode to have a higher success rate in Genshin Impact.

Also read: How to get Dandelion seeds in Genshin Impact: Top 5 farming locations