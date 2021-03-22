How to get Dandelion seeds in Genshin Impact: Top 5 farming locations

Genshin Impact lets players farm for materials that they can use for a variety of purposes. It includes Dandelion seeds, seen frequently around the game's map.

But even though they can be farmed commonly in-game, Dandelion seeds are used as ascension materials for the 5-star Anemo character, Jean, known as the acting grandmaster of the 'Knights of Favonius.' Other than that, the material could just be considered as spare.

With that being said, here is everything players need to know about Dandelion seeds in Genshin Impact, including its five best farming locations.

Top 5 farming locations for Genshin Impact's Dandelion seeds

Most of the Dandelion seeds in Genshin Impact could be found around Mondstadt. The five locations where it is best to farm this material are:

Gates in Mondstadt High places or cliffs (Starsnatch Cliff) Starfell Valley Cryo Regisvine Cape Oath

Image via Genshin Impact interactive map website

These are just a few locations where players can farm Dandelion seeds. However, they also the best areas to find large amounts of Dandelion seeds, and it is also easier to access them here.

Also read: Genshin Impact: How to complete the Nine Pillars of Peace quest and get a 5-star artifact in reward

Advertisement

Genshin Impact Dandelion seeds farming guide

A video posted on YouTube by user "KyoStinV" showed how he managed to collect Dandelion seeds while using the 4-star Anemo-type, Sucrose. He was also able to locate those areas where the material is commonly found.

As per the video, using Anemo-type characters could be the best choice for farming those materials. Players can use the likes of Sucrose, Jean, Venti, or Xiao to secure Dandelion seeds faster and easier.

The YouTuber was able to get away with 33 Dandelion seeds in around six minutes, which is a quick turnaround time on farming said material.