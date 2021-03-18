Genshin Impact: How to complete the Nine Pillars of Peace quest and get a 5-star artifact in reward

Genshin Impact allows players to take on World Quests which usually involves interaction with an NPC or even a significant symbol. One of those is the "Nine Pillars of Peace" quest which begins with the player's interaction with the stone tablet in the middle of Cuijue slope in Liyue.

This article discusses the quest and how to get a 5-star artifact as a reward for completing it.

Genshin Impact's "Nine Pillars of Peace" quest guide

Players must find the stone tablet in the middle part of the Cuijue slope in Liyue. Once they reach it, read the inscription on the stone tablet. The game will instruct players to put a "Stone of Remembrance" on each of the pillars placed around the slope. Up to nine stones can be placed.

Image via 100% Guides, YouTube

To find such a Stone of Remembrance, players need to level up the Liyue "Statue of the Seven" 10 times. They can do so by collecting and using Geoculus. If they already have those, players may climb on each of the pillars within the location and insert one Stone of Remembrance in each.

Putting the last stone will unlock the doors to the Ruins where players have to defeat a bunch of enemies, including a Ruin guard, a Ruin hunter, and some Geovishap Hatchlings.

Genshin Impact Nine Pillars of Peace quest rewards

Once players beat all of the enemies mentioned, they can open chests containing various rewards. It includes the 5-star artifact part for the "Nobliesse Oblige" set, as well as a Royal Flora, and a Dull Ring.

Image via MonkeyKingHero, YouTube

The Dull Ring can be sold to either Linlang or Bolai, both NPCs in Genshin Impact. The former will offer 200,000 Mora, while the latter gives 180,000 Mora and 5 Adeptus Temptation.