A new Genshin Impact leak has surfaced online that contains a few images of potential new characters that are expected to be released in one of the Fontaine updates. One of them is speculated to be from Liyue and has never been mentioned in the game before. Meanwhile, another is believed to be Arlecchino from the Fatui Harbingers.

While there is not enough info at the moment, this article will cover all the relevant things Genshin Impact fans need to know about the rumored new characters. It is important to remember that HoYoverse has not confirmed any of the information that will be mentioned here, and players should take it with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact: Fatui Harbinger Arlecchino and a new character from Liyue leaked

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 将来のキャラについて

白髪の少年が青いアクセサリーを付けて微笑んでいる写真がある、以下がそれ

Via uncle HXG



私からの情報Info from me：

以下は璃月の少年キャラ

靴は召使のもの

He is a boy char of Liyue

Heels are from Arecchino 将来のキャラについて白髪の少年が青いアクセサリーを付けて微笑んでいる写真がある、以下がそれVia uncle HXG私からの情報Info from me：以下は璃月の少年キャラ靴は召使のものHe is a boy char of LiyueHeels are from Arecchino https://t.co/bPFpsxp8Oz

Leaked images of two new potential characters (Image via HutaoLover77)

Hutaolover77 recently shared two images speculated to be related to the potential new characters that will be released in the future Genshin Impact updates. Several leakers believe the heel image on the left belongs to Arlecchino "The Knave" from the Eleven Fatui Harbingers. Furthermore, it is speculated that she has the Pyro vision.

Interestingly, many within the Genshin Impact community have claimed that Arlecchino would be released in one of the Fontaine patches. If the leak turns out to be true, she could become the third character related to the Fatui to become a playable entity.

On the other hand, the image of the boy with white hair is believed to be a new character from Liyue. While his name, element, and weapon type are currently unknown, it is speculated that his rarity is 4-star. Another hint related to this character is that many leakers are referring to him as the "Lion Dance Boy," because of which some are speculating that he could be an entertainer like Yun Jin or might be in a similar profession.

🍁(Waiting for Lyney and Lynette) @hxg_diluc

Yes, and he is the Lion Dance boy from Liyue.

(Saw someone leaked this info right now on CN internet) 🍁(Waiting for Lyney and Lynette) @hxg_diluc [Genshin]

There is a picture showing a white hair boy smiling with blue accessories.

It is a true image from a future character. [Genshin]There is a picture showing a white hair boy smiling with blue accessories.It is a true image from a future character. [Genshin]Yes, and he is the Lion Dance boy from Liyue.(Saw someone leaked this info right now on CN internet) twitter.com/hxg_diluc/stat… [Genshin]Yes, and he is the Lion Dance boy from Liyue.(Saw someone leaked this info right now on CN internet) twitter.com/hxg_diluc/stat…

🍁(Waiting for Lyney and Lynette) @hxg_diluc [Genshin]

A bit further information.

1. The lion dance boy has at least two kind of designs, another having black hair instead, clothings are also a bit different.

2. "Pearls" of earrings are actually eyes of the lion costume. Other blue parts are actually his scarf. [Genshin]A bit further information.1. The lion dance boy has at least two kind of designs, another having black hair instead, clothings are also a bit different.2. "Pearls" of earrings are actually eyes of the lion costume. Other blue parts are actually his scarf.

hxg_diluc also claims that the new "Lion Dance Boy" character has at least one more design with black hair and different clothes. In addition, it seems that the "pearl earrings" are the eyes of his lion costume, and the blue part of his design is his scarf. This could mean that either his designs are still in the development phase or he has the ability to change his hair color.

