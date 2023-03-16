Genshin Impact Arlecchino leaks: New appearance and Fontaine introduction details

A few new Genshin Impact leaks about Arlecchino have recently appeared online. They discuss her in-game appearance and possible debut in Fontaine. It's impossible to verify such leaks at the moment since there is no way for the general public to see this information.

No current Genshin Impact beta test reveals this information. Everything shown below comes from leakers who have a source yet don't fully disclose what they possess. At the very least, this topic gives aspiring Arlecchino mains more content to discuss.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal more about Arlecchino

A translation of a Team China leak (Image via Team China, u/vivliz)

The first relevant leak comes from Team China, who has recently discussed a ton of content. One notable thing that they've revealed was a supposed design for Varka, but other leaks have stated that the referenced character actually describes Wriothesley. Thus, not everything they say is 100% accurate.

Arlecchino supposedly wears a suit without a fur color. The color scheme is a mix of:

Black

White

Grey

Red

She has no hat, yet apparently has a nice hair accessory.

Another leak tied to her appearance (Image via PPLLAAS, u/vivliz)

Another leaker has also stated that she has a long nail, which might imply that she doesn't wear gloves. There is no leaked render circulating online at the moment, meaning that Travelers cannot see her design. This leak also references Varka wearing a red and black color scheme, although it is worth reiterating that new leaks state that this is Wriothesley, not Varka.

Apart from these leaks, the only other relevant rumor is her supposedly showing up in Fontaine.

Possible appearance in Fontaine

This old leak referenced her showing up in Fontaine (Image via Save Your Primos)

There was an old Genshin Impact leak that stated Sandrone and Arlecchino would appear in Fontaine. An appearance isn't the same as being made playable, so Genshin Impact players currently have no information on these Fatui Harbingers' release dates.

It is unknown what these characters' involvement with Fontaine will entail in the upcoming updates.

Official information on Genshin Impact's Arlecchino

Most of the Fatui Harbingers appeared in the Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: A Winter Night's Lazzo. Details about their Snezhnayan attires and voice actors were revealed at this time. Arlecchino (also known as The Knave) appears around the 1:27 mark, showing sympathy for the fallen La Signora. HoYoverse has already revealed all of The Knave's voice actors, which include the following:

Chinese: Huang Ying

Huang Ying English: Evin Yvette

Evin Yvette Japanese: Mori Nanako

Mori Nanako Korean: Lee Myung-hi

Childe reveals the following about her in his playable voice line:

"Look, I've got nothing against people who have their own agendas — I myself joined the Fatui to get more experience in combat. But I don't like her at all. If she stood to benefit from betraying others, she'd turn against the Tsaritsa in a heartbeat. There isn't a sane bone in her body."

Similarly, Wanderer states the following in his voice-over regarding The Knave:

"A wolf in sheep's clothing. To exert a higher level of control over people, she puts on a graceful and cordial front. Most of those who have seen her true, crazy self... have gone poof."

That's it for the current roundup of Arlecchino information in Genshin Impact.

